Preview: PEC Zwolle vs NAC Breda - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 19 Mar 2026 23:51

PEC Zwolle will host NAC Breda at the MAC³PARK Stadion on Saturday in an Eredivisie clash that could have important implications for both teams as they look to steer clear of the relegation fight heading into the decisive stage of the season.

With only seven points separating the hosts from the visitors, every point will be crucial, particularly for Carl Hoefkens’s side, who have continued to struggle on their travels this season.

Match preview

PEC Zwolle head into the contest sitting 13th in the Eredivisie standings after collecting seven wins, nine draws and 11 defeats from their opening 27 matches of the campaign.

Recent form has raised concerns for the home side, who have managed just one win in their last seven matches and are currently on a six-game winless run, although they have shown resilience by drawing their last four fixtures against FC Groningen, FC Utrecht, Ajax and Sparta Rotterdam.

Henry van der Vegt’s team have been relatively consistent in front of goal this season, failing to score in only four matches, with the most recent coming in a 0-0 home draw against Ajax which ended a run of 18 consecutive scoring games in all competitions dating back to a 4-0 home defeat to PSV Eindhoven in October.

At the MAC³PARK Stadion, the Blauwvingers have produced mixed but generally respectable results, winning six of their 13 league matches while drawing three and losing four, with a balanced return of 16 goals scored and 16 conceded at home.

With a run of four consecutive draws, Zwolle will be aiming to secure maximum points against visitors struggling in the relegation battle, a side they have avoided defeat against in their last two meetings.

© Imago

NAC Breda are firmly in a relegation battle, but the major headline this week is the confirmation that club captain Boy Kemper will leave the club at the end of the season.

Kemper joined on a free transfer from ADO Den Haag two seasons ago and played a key role in helping the team secure promotion back to the Eredivisie via the playoffs in his debut campaign.

With Kemper set to depart, tensions have further escalated following reports that around 150 supporters confronted the team bus and directed their frustration at Hoefkens and the players after a heavy 6-0 defeat to Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday.

Breda have slipped to 17th in the standings and are facing the threat of relegation after a difficult run that includes defeats to SC Telstar and a 3-3 draw with Feyenoord, leaving them with just two wins, five draws and nine defeats from their last 16 league matches.

With just one win from 13 away league matches this term, Saturday's visitors need to improve on their travels to stand a realistic chance of survival.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

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NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / ProShots

PEC Zwolle attacker Shola Shoretire has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in training, while Ryan Thomas also picked up an injury against Groningen last weekend.

The hosts are further weakened by the absence of Samir Lagsir and Jamiro Monteiro due to muscle issues, while Jasper Schendelaar is recovering from a thigh injury, Damian van der Haar is dealing with an ankle problem, and David Voute remains unavailable as he continues rehabilitation from a knee injury.

For the visitors, Leo Greiml is still serving a three-match suspension following his red card against Feyenoord and will miss this fixture.

Moussa Soumano is the only other confirmed absentee as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Aertssen, Jensen, Velthuis, Mac Nulty; Fichtinger, Buurmeester; Namli, De Rooij, Oosting; Kostons

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Kemper, Leemans, Odoi, Valerius; Balard, Lucassen, Sowah, Holtby; Brym, Ayew

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-1 NAC Breda

The growing number of draws has become an issue for PEC Zwolle, although it has at least helped them continue picking up points, and they will be determined to secure a win to end that trend.

On the other hand, with the absence of a key attacking outlet in Shoretire for the host and the visitor’s ongoing off-field tensions with the supporters, NAC Breda will be eager to avoid another heavy defeat, and we expect them to show resilience and return home with a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.