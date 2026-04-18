Preview: Internacional vs Mirassol - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 18 Apr 2026 15:32

Internacional welcome Mirassol to Estadio Beira-Rio on Sunday for a crucial Brasileiro Serie A encounter, with both sides under pressure as they look to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

While the hosts are beginning to show signs of recovery after a difficult start to the campaign, the visitors arrive in deep crisis, making this a potentially decisive clash for both teams’ short-term prospects.

Match preview

Internacional head into this contest looking to build on a recent upturn in form after enduring a turbulent opening to the season that saw them rooted to the bottom of the standings for the first six rounds.

Since then, the Porto Alegre side have responded with a five-game unbeaten run, showing improved organisation and defensive stability, even if their attacking output remains limited.

Their most recent outing, however, was a goalless draw in the Gre-Nal derby against Gremio, a match that highlighted both their growing resilience and their continued lack of cutting edge in the final third.

Overall, Internacional have recorded three wins, three draws and four defeats so far, scoring just nine goals while conceding 10, making them one of the least productive attacking sides in the division.

A major concern remains their home form, with just one victory in six matches at Beira-Rio, a record that contrasts sharply with their more competitive performances away from home, where they have collected eight points from five games.

Turning their home ground into a stronghold will be essential if they are to continue climbing the table, and this fixture presents a key opportunity to do so against struggling opposition.

© Imago / Carneiro Images

Mirassol, meanwhile, arrive in Porto Alegre in a far more precarious situation, sitting bottom of the standings after a dismal run that has seen them lose six consecutive matches.

The visitors have managed just one win all season, alongside three draws and seven defeats, and have not tasted victory since their opening match against Vasco, leaving them in urgent need of a turnaround.

After an impressive 2025 campaign that saw them finish fourth and qualify for continental competition, Mirassol have struggled to cope with squad changes and a lack of cohesion following the arrival of numerous new players.

Their difficulties were compounded last week by a 2-0 defeat to LDU in Quito on the continental stage, a result that not only cost them momentum but also saw key attacker Negueba suffer an injury that now threatens to sideline him for this clash.

Emotional instability has also been an issue, with coach Rafael Guanaes and midfielder Eduardo both sent off in a recent defeat to Bahia, adding further disruption to an already fragile squad.

Internacional Brasileiro form:

Internacional form (all competitions):

Mirassol Brasileiro form:

Mirassol form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Fotoarena

Internacional will be without Gabriel Mercado and Alexandro Bernabei, both suspended after picking up their third yellow cards in the derby, while Ronaldo remains sidelined with a thigh injury.

Matheus Bahia is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, which could force a reshuffle in defence, though Victor Gabriel returns from suspension and is expected to partner Torres at centre-back.

There is also a boost in midfield, with Tabata back after concussion protocol and Patrick set to resume his role as the team's creative hub.

Mirassol are dealing with multiple setbacks, as head coach Guanaes serves a suspension, leaving assistant Baitello in charge on the touchline.

Midfielder Eduardo is also suspended, while top scorer Negueba remains a major doubt after suffering a knee injury that required him to leave the pitch on a stretcher in their last match.

If he is unavailable, Carioca and Galeano are expected to compete for a place in attack, while the rest of the lineup is likely to remain largely unchanged.

Internacional possible starting lineup:

Rochet; Gomes, Torres, Gabriel, Aguirre; Villagra, Henrique; Vitinho, Patrick, Carbonero; Borre

Mirassol possible starting lineup:

Walter; Formiga, Victor, Oliveira, Reinaldo; Moura, Aldo; Alesson, Shaylon, Carioca; Fogaca

We say: Internacional 1-0 Mirassol

Internacional have not been convincing in front of goal, but their improved organisation and recent unbeaten run suggest they are moving in the right direction.

Mirassol, by contrast, arrive in poor form with multiple absences and off-field disruptions, and while they may prove difficult to break down, the hosts should have enough to edge a narrow but valuable victory.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.