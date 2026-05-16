Manchester United news: Michael Carrick reaches 'broad agreement' with Red Devils over permanent job

By Darren Plant | 16 May 2026 09:16

Manchester United have reportedly reached a 'broad agreement' with Michael Carrick for the Englishman to become their permanent manager.

In his 15 matches as interim boss thus far, Carrick has delivered 10 wins and 33 points in the Premier League to secure a Champions League return for the Red Devils.

However, throughout Carrick's hugely impressive run in charge, there has been talk of Man United chiefs considering alternatives to the former midfielder.

As such, an extended stay at the Theatre of Dreams had not necessarily been viewed as a foregone conclusion.

Nevertheless, as per The Athletic, Man United and Carrick have moved to the brink of agreeing terms.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United, Carrick reach 'broad agreement'

With United preparing to face Nottingham Forest on Sunday, the report stresses that discussions remain ongoing between the relevant parties.

That said, Carrick is said to be happy to pen a two-year contract with a 12-month option to extend.

The same outlet claimed that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had given the green light for that structure to be offered to Carrick, following on from Carrick being recommended for the job by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

At this point in time, it is unclear when an official announcement will be made by the club, but it is likely to be forthcoming providing that there are no hiccups in the final stages of negotiations.

Man United will guarantee third place in the Premier League table should they avoid defeat against Forest at Old Trafford.

They then make the trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on May 24, the final day of the campaign, before work will begin on formulating a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League match preview