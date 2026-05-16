Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Bayern Munich vs. FC Koln, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Stuttgart

By Lewis Nolan | 16 May 2026 02:54

The Bundesliga season will conclude on Saturday, when all 18 teams are in action, and there is still much to play for.

All nine games will take place at 2:30pm, and many will focus on Bayern Munich's title celebrations against FC Koln, but Stuttgart's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt is one of three matches that will decide which teams qualify for the Champions League.

Bayer Leverkusen must beat Hamburger SV if they wish to secure a top-four finish, while Hoffenheim will almost certainly need three points against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Freiburg will also be battling for European football when they face RB Leipzig, though so will Augsburg when they take on Union Berlin.

At the other end of the table, St Pauli and Wolfsburg will clash in what is sure to be a fierce battle for the relegation playoff spot, though Heidenheim will also hope to finish in that spot by beating Mainz 05.

Borussia Dortmund will are in action on the weekend, with the club aiming to end their campaign on a high against Werder Bremen.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Bayern Munich will hope to put the finishing touches on an historic Bundesliga season with a victory against FC Koln on Saturday at Allianz Arena.

Sitting in first with the top-flight crown having amassed 86 points, the Bavarians' dominance shows little sign of slowing down, whereas their 14th-placed opponents have 32 points and have secured Bundesliga survival.

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 FC Koln

Bayern will want to end their campaign at home on the best possible note, and they are unlikely allow their high standards to drop.

Koln could experience some success considering the Bavarians have been vulnerable defensively, though they will find it difficult to contain the hosts' frontline.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayern Munich vs. FC Koln, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / GSI

As the Bundesliga comes to a dramatic conclusion, Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart will clash at Deutsche Bank Park on Saturday, looking for success in their separate quests for European football.

Die Adler are desperate for a first win in five games this weekend, while Die Roten are eyeing back-to-back victories for the first time since February.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Stuttgart

Frankfurt will be motivated by the chance to qualify for Europe this weekend, but given their recent struggles, it is difficult to see them coming out on top.

On the other hand, Stuttgart know that victory should be enough to see them make the Champions League on Saturday, and they will be full of confidence after beating Leverkusen last time out.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Stuttgart, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

Saturday marks the final opportunity for Bayer Leverkusen to sneak into the top four and secure Champions League football as they prepare to welcome Hamburger SV to the BayArena on the final matchday of the Bundesliga season.

Die Werkself will need to shake off last weekend’s heavy defeat to VfB Stuttgart if they are to challenge for elite European football, while Hamburger SV are simply aiming to cap off the campaign with their third straight victory.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Hamburger SV

Bayer Leverkusen simply need to win this fixture to stay in the hunt for Champions League football, but their leaky defence is a serious concern.

The hosts have shipped eight goals across their last four games at home, leaving us no option but to back a high-scoring draw against Hamburger SV on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hamburger SV, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

Hoffenheim’s Champions League ambitions hang in the balance this Saturday afternoon as they travel to Borussia-Park to face Borussia Monchengladbach in their final game of the season.

Die Fohlen are looking to extend their unbeaten run at home to seven straight Bundesliga games, while the visitors need a victory to boost their chances of joining the European elite.

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-2 Hoffenheim

Hoffenheim are pushing for Champions League football, and Ilzer’s men are unlikely to be stopped by a Gladbach side that has nothing to play for.

The visitors are unbeaten in five games, and we are backing them to prevail against an opponent that has registered one win since March.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Hoffenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Freiburg can guarantee their place in Europe next season with a win on Saturday at Europa-Park Stadion in the Bundesliga against visitors RB Leipzig.

The seventh-placed hosts have 44 points and are one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League spot, while Leipzig know that their current total of 65 points is already enough for third place.

We say: Freiburg 2-2 RB Leipzig

Freiburg will have to rely on the support from fans at Europa-Park Stadion if they are to get the better of the visitors on Saturday.

While the hosts' form at home has been strong, it is difficult to predict a win for them given Leipzig have been exceptional of late, so perhaps they will have to settle for a point.

> Click here to read our full preview for Freiburg vs. RB Leipzig, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Matthias Koch, dpa, PictureAlliance

Fresh from picking up her first victory, Union Berlin head coach Marie-Louise Eta will now be looking to cap off her short run in the Bundesliga with a win over Augsburg in the final game of the season.

Die Eisernen are setting sights on their first set of back-to-back victories since December, while the visitors are still hopeful of securing a spot in the Europa Conference League.

We say: Union Berlin 1-2 Augsburg

Union Berlin have seen their performances gradually improve under their interim head coach, but getting a result over Augsburg may prove a stretch too far.

Die Fuggerstadter are not only in good form, but they are also chasing serious European ambitions. With that in mind, we are backing the visitors to bag all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Union Berlin vs. Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

Saturday's clash between St Pauli and Wolfsburg will bring the Bundesliga's relegation battle to a dramatic finish at Millerntor-Stadion on Saturday.

Both teams' survival hopes hang in the balance as Kiezkicker desperately search for their first win since February, and Die Wolfe look for their second since January.

We say: St Pauli 1-1 Wolfsburg

St Pauli have struggled for wins in recent months, though their desperation could see the club avoid losing once again.

Wolfsburg have also found wins hard to come by since the turn of the year, but their resilience has improved of late, and they are unlikely to be beaten on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for St Pauli vs. Wolfsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Fighting for their Bundesliga survival, Heidenheim will make a last stand at Voith-Arena on Saturday, when they welcome Mainz 05 for their final game of the season.

FCH are looking for a remarkable fourth win in six games this weekend, while Die Nullfunfer are hoping to bounce back after losing last time out.

We say: Heidenheim 2-1 Mainz 05

Heidenheim are in strong form, and given that they will be desperate for the win this weekend, they could overwhelm their opponents.

Mainz are only playing for position at this stage and come into Saturday's clash on the back of a poor run, so it would not be a surprise to see them beaten once again.

> Click here to read our full preview for Heidenheim vs. Mainz 05, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Borussia Dortmund have the opportunity against hosts Werder Bremen on Saturday at Weserstadion to end the Bundesliga season with their highest points total in seven years.

Bremen are safe in 15th with 32 points ahead of matchweek 34, while Dortmund's tally of 70 points has already assured them of a second-placed finish, though a win would help them earn their best points return in seven seasons.

We say: Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen's defensive record has room for improvement, and their vulnerable backline could be exploited by BVB.

Borussia Dortmund have also struggled for consistency recently, though given they have often dominated this fixture, many will expect them to claim three points yet again.

> Click here to read our full preview for Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund, including team news and possible lineups