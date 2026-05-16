Preview: Real Oviedo vs Alaves - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 16 May 2026 00:40

Alaves will continue their La Liga survival bid when they travel to the Estadio Carlos Tartiere for Sunday's clash with Real Oviedo.

The visitors head into the penultimate matchday in 16th place, while their already-relegated hosts are propping up the standings.

Match preview

After winning promotion via the Segunda Division playoffs, Oviedo have ultimately struggled to produce the level required to compete in their first top-flight season since 2000-01.

Their relegation was confirmed with Girona's 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano last Monday, leaving them with only pride to play for in Thursday's away clash with Real Madrid.

Unfortunately for Oviedo, their first trip to the Bernabeu in 25 years resulted in a 2-0 defeat, although it still produced a heart-warming moment when Spanish football icon Santi Cazorla received an ovation upon his arrival as a second-half substitute in what is likely to be his final outing in one of the country's most famous venues.

The boyhood Oviedo fan is now set to make his final appearance at the Carlos Tartiere in front of his adoring faithful.

Cazorla will want to help his side claim their seventh league win and their fifth in front of their supporters.

Guillermo Almada's side should at least fancy their chances of picking up a point, having avoided defeat in four of their previous five home games, although they are winless in their last three at the Carlos Tartiere.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Alaves, meanwhile, are in a fierce battle to extend their top-flight stay into a fourth consecutive season.

They recently boosted their survival hopes with a 1-0 victory over newly-crowned La Liga champions Barcelona, who appeared to be feeling the effects of their title-clinching Clasico win.

Alaves ultimately took full advantage of a much-changed and sluggish Barcelona side, with Ibrahim Diabate scoring the game's only goal to fire El Glorioso to their first head-to-head home win since December 2001.

As a result of that win, Alaves climbed up to 16th spot in the standings, leaving them a point clear of the drop zone ahead of games against Oviedo and Rayo Vallecano, the latter of whom they will play just days before the Conference League final.

Quique Sanchez Flores will hope his side can hit 43 points with a win on Sunday, although that will be easier said than done for a team that has won just one of their previous seven away trips (D3, L3).

They have also not won a competitive away game at Oviedo since recording a narrow 1-0 victory in January 1980

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

W D L L D L

Alaves La Liga form:

D L W L D W

Team News

© Iconsport / Zuma / Icon Sport

Oviedo are likely to be without the midfield duo of Leandro Dendoncker and Ovie Ejaria due to injury.

Defender Javi Lopez and midfielder Kwasi Sibo are set to return to the starting lineup after serving one-match bans in midweek.

Almada has already confirmed Cazorla will start in what is set to be an emotional day for the 41-year-old.

As for Alaves, they have doubts over the availability of Lucas Boye, while Facundo Garces continues to serve a FIFA ban.

Ville Koski is hoping to keep his place ahead of Jonny Otto after impressing in his first starting opportunity since joining the club on loan from Istra 1961 in January.

Pablo Ibanez could return to the lineup if Sanchez Flores opts to freshen up his midfield following the exertions of Wednesday’s win over Barcelona.

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Costas, Calvo, Lopez; Sibo, Colombatto; Chaira, Cazorla, Hassan; Vinas

Alaves possible starting lineup:

Sivera; Perez, Tenaglia, Koski, Parada, Rebbach; Guridi, Blanco, Ibanez; Martinez, Diabate

We say: Real Oviedo 1-1 Alaves

After beating the champions, Alaves will be the favourites to take three points from Sunday's fixture, but their recent away form suggests that it will be a tough task.

Oviedo will also want to put out a strong performance in their final home game and Cazorla's last outing at the Carlos Tartiere, and with that in mind, we think they will frustrate the visitors in a score draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.