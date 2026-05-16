Preview: Sparta Rotterdam vs SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 16 May 2026 00:12 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 00:12

Sparta Rotterdam head into their final match of the Eredivisie season knowing that only a victory over SBV Excelsior can keep them in the hunt for a Europa Conference League playoff spot.

De Kasteelheren have seen their form collapse over recent weeks, while the visitors recently secured league survival following a late upswing in results.

Match preview

Sparta Rotterdam put themselves in the European conversation after winning five straight league games from late December to late January.

However, once the calendar flipped to February, Sparta’s league form fell off a cliff, with the team managing just one victory from 12 Eredivisie outings.

As the results tumbled, so did Sparta’s league position, with the team currently sitting in 10th spot - two points adrift of Groningen, who occupy the final Europa Conference League playoff spot.

Maurice Steijn’s side need a victory to have any hope of overtaking their rivals, though their continental chances are still slim considering Groningen’s opponents on the final day of the season are bottom-of-the-table Heracles.

Speaking of Steijn, this Sunday will mark his final regular season game as head coach of Sparta, following his decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The race to find his successor recently hit a bump in the road after former Wolfsburg boss Paul Simonis failed to agree a deal.

Feyenoord Rotterdam’s assistant boss Rene Hake is now the frontrunner, with Robin van Persie’s number two also looking for a new challenge.

© Imago

Excelsior were in relegation trouble after losing six of their seven Eredivisie games throughout February, March and April.

However, a late flurry of results saw Ruben den Uil’s men earn eight points from four games to secure their top division status for another season.

Den Uil is making serious waves in Dutch football after following up last season’s promotion with a very respectable campaign at the top level - in fact, former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp has recently urged Sparta to recruit the 35-year-old.

Before making a decision on his future, Den Uli will be hoping to cap off the season with a derby victory away at the Sparta Stadion Het Kasteel - something they have not accomplished in eight years.

Excelsior will be confident of at least rattling the net, given they have scored 11 goals across their last four league outings.

Sparta Rotterdam Eredivisie form:

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SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

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Team News

© Iconsport

Sparta Rotterdam will be without Bruno Martins Indi for the season finale, with the former Stoke City defender serving a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card last weekend.

Said Bakari has been in and out of the squad over the past few weeks, and the 31-year-old remains a doubt for Sunday.

Speaking of doubts, Mitchell van Bergen could also miss the match after being forced off in the 20th minute against FC Twente last weekend.

Norway’s Tobias Lauritsen will lead the line for Sparta as he looks to build on his tally of 12 goals this season.

Excelsior, on the other hand, will be without Swedish midfielder Adam Carlen, who misses out through suspension.

Indonesian forward Miliano Jonathans has been out of action since mid-March through a knee injury, and he will remain on the sidelines this weekend.

Dutch forward Gyan de Regt will provide the attacking threat for the visitors, having come up with three goal contributions across his last four outings.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Vianello, Quintero, Young, Martes; Kitolano, Baas; Mito, Santos, Van Crooij; Lauritsen

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Zagre, Schouten, Widell, Meissen; Yegoian, Hartjes, Naujoks; Hansson, De Regt, Sanches Fernandes

We say: Sparta Rotterdam 2-2 SBV Excelsior

Sparta Rotterdam need all three points to have any chance of making the Europa Conference League playoffs, but their recent record suggests they might struggle.

The hosts have shipped 12 goals across their last four matches, and we are backing an in-form Excelsior side to squeeze out a point in Sunday’s derby.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.