Leeds United lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Daniel Farke answers Ethan Ampadu question

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 23:56

Leeds United have already secured Premier League safety, but they will be keen to end the campaign strongly when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Elland Road for their final home game of the season on Sunday.

With that in mind, Daniel Farke is likely to start Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top once again, as the striker vies for a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for World Cup 2026.

Lukas Nmecha looks set to operate alongside the former Everton frontman this weekend, given that Noah Okafor is sidelined with a calf injury.

In midfield, the Peacocks' Ethan Ampadu is a major doubt as he recovers from illness, and his absence from the hosts' engine room will be a significant loss.

Looking to fill the gap, Farke could opt for Sean Longstaff to join Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka in the centre of the park on Sunday, with Ilia Gruev out of action due to a meniscus injury.

In defence, centre-back Pascal Struijk is a doubt as he works his way into contention following a hip issue, but Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw should be on hand to form a back three.

Elsewhere, right-back Jayden Bogle and left wing-back Gabriel Gudmundsson are both out with hamstring injuries, so expect to see James Justin and Wilfried Gnonto flanking Leeds' defensive trio.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Bornauw; Gnonto, Stach, Longstaff, Tanaka, Justin; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this match