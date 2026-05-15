Brighton & Hove Albion lineup vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Kaoru Mitoma injury latest

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 23:56

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed a strong Premier League campaign so far, and they will be dreaming of making the top six when they travel to take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

Fabian Hurzeler's ever-reliable centre-back duo of Lewis Dunk and Liverpool-linked Jan Paul van Hecke look set to make their 30th and 35th top-flight starts of the season this weekend.

However, right-back Mats Wieffer is a doubt due to the knock he picked up during the Seagulls' 3-1 defeat against Newcastle United on May 2, so Joel Veltman and Maxim De Cuyper are likely to operate either side of the duo.

At the base of midfield, Pascal Gross should be partnered by Carlos Baleba once again, despite the speculation surrounding the 22-year-old Cameroon star, who has been named amongst Manchester United's reported summer transfer targets.

Further forward, left winger Kaoru Mitoma has been ruled out of this weekend's clash with a hamstring injury, while right winger Diego Gomez - who has not featured since Brighton's 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on April 18 - is a doubt due to a knee problem.

If the latter is unavailable, then Hurzeler could line up with Yankuba Minteh and the versatile Ferdi Kadioglu on the flanks, while Jack Hinshelwood starts in an attacking midfield role.

Danny Welbeck has been a force at the tip of the visitors' frontline this season, and the 35-year-old will be out to show England boss Thomas Tuchel that he deserves a place in his England squad for World Cup 2026.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Gross; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Minteh; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Leeds could line up for this match