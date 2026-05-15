Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot makes "obvious" summer claim after Aston Villa defeat risks Premier League top five

By Lewis Nolan | 15 May 2026 23:39

Arne Slot has claimed that Liverpool can make significant improvements in the summer following his side's defeat against Aston Villa on Friday.

In the club's penultimate game of the Premier League season, the head coach oversaw a damaging 4-2 defeat against Villa, with his side failing to confirm their place in the Champions League.

Many fans had already grown disillusioned with the manager, but yet another torrid performance will have further damaged the relationship between supporters and the man in the dugout.

Slot argued in the aftermath of the defeat on Friday that Liverpool would be able to improve significantly by making obvious additions in the summer, telling reporters: "I can understand at this moment in time they don’t have confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season.

"But I think they are underestimating what a transfer window can do, what a new start can do. I think we know quite well what we have to improve. One of the things we have to improve is very, very obvious. I would prefer not to talk about it here.

"If you miss nine players that can start a game of football and almost all of them are starters or have been for large parts of this season, then if you add that then you can improve in a transfer window and add that to players that are playing in second season in the premier league."

Liverpool spent £450m in the summer of 2025, but the only signing to have found a degree of success on the pitch this term has been Hugo Ekitike.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Summer transfer window: Should Arne Slot's comments worry fans?

It should perhaps concern fans that Slot has seemingly claimed that the only way to solve the issues at the club is through the transfer market, especially after the botched summer of 2025.

Liverpool's return of 52 Premier League goals conceded is the worst record by the Reds in a 38-game season since 1914-15, and that figure could get worse on the final day of the campaign against Brentford next week.

LIVERPOOL'S PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON Matches: 37 Points: 59 Goals Scored: 62 Goals Conceded: 52

While Slot cannot be blamed for all of the club's issues defensively, his side have undoubtedly been set up poorly without the ball, and it is difficult to see how fresh faces would make the team more compact or better at pressing.

Mohamed Salah was criticised for his defensive output on the flanks, but perhaps he was judged too harshly by pundits such as Jamie Carragher, especially as there has been no tangible improvement regardless of who has played out wide.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Champions League race: Will Liverpool finish in top five?

The Reds are fifth with 59 points having played a game more than sixth-placed Bournemouth and seventh-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, who have 55 and 53 points respectively.

Bournemouth still have to play Manchester City and Nottingham Forest before the end of the season, while Brighton must face Leeds United and Manchester United.

Liverpool should still be expected to get past Brentford in their final game of 2025-26 on May 24, but their form on the pitch suggests that that match could be closely fought, leaving Champions League football in doubt.