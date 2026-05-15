Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs NAC Breda - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 May 2026 23:58 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 00:10

AZ Alkmaar look to end a streak of stalemates when they welcome already-relegated NAC Breda to the AFAS Stadion on Sunday for the final fixture of the 2025–26 Eredivisie season, in what is effectively a dead rubber affair.

The Cheese Farmers have drawn their last three matches, a run that has mathematically ended their hopes of a top-three finish, while the 17th-placed Pearl of the South sit four points adrift of the relegation play-off spot.

Match preview

AZ secured European football for a seventh consecutive season by beating NEC in the KNVB Beker final on April 19, though at the time they still harboured hopes of a top-three finish and Champions League qualification.

However, that ambition has since faded for Leeroy Echteld's side, who drew with Go Ahead Eagles and Twente before last weekend's 1-1 stalemate at Feyenoord, where Troy Parrott gave AZ an early lead, only for Anis Hadj Moussa to level in the 57th minute.

That result leaves the Cheese Farmers sixth in the Eredivisie table, four points adrift of Ajax in fifth, meaning the Alkmaar club are set for their lowest finish since ending sixth in 2016–17.

In fact, AZ could still end the season as low as eighth, with FC Utrecht and Heerenveen just a point behind, adding some incentive to close out the campaign with a home victory.

A return to AFAS Stadion offers encouragement, with Echteld's side winning four of their last five league matches there and scoring at least twice in each, with the only blemish on that run being a 2–2 draw against third-placed Twente.

© Imago / Orange Pictures

NAC Breda ended an eight-game winless run (D4, L4) with a 2–0 victory over Heerenveen last weekend, where Boy Kemper struck either side of half-time, though their relegation was confirmed by results elsewhere before the match was completed. bringing their two-year stay in the Eredivisie to an end.

That match also saw Carl Hoefkens' side score more than once in a game for the first time in seven outings since early March, and they will aim to carry that attacking intent into their final outing against one of the division's stronger sides.

However, that may prove difficult given NAC’s away form, with just 12 goals scored in 16 league outings on the road, with the Breda club winning only one of those trips (D5, L10).

There is also little encouragement from the head-to-head record, given NAC have lost nine of their last 10 Eredivisie meetings with AZ, including a 1–0 defeat in the reverse fixture this season, though their most recent visit to Alkmaar did end in a 1–1 draw.



AZ Alkmaar Eredivisie form:

L

W

W

D

D

D

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

D

W

D

D

D

NAC Breda Eredivisie form:

L

D

D

L

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

AZ remain without attacker Jizz Hornkamp, who has been sidelined since March, while defender Denso Kasius is a major doubt after missing the last two matches, and midfielder Kees Smit could also be absent for a second consecutive game.

Parrott's goal against Feyenoord took him to 16 league goals for the season, and the Irish forward will be aiming to climb further up the scoring charts.

Left-back Mees de Wit has also been influential this season, leading the club's assist charts alongside Sven Mijnans with five.

For NAC, centre-back Leo Greiml remains out with a shoulder injury, while right-back Boyd Lucassen is also sidelined.

Midfielder Mohamed Nassoh serves the second game of a three-match suspension, and Raul Paula is a major doubt after missing the previous match.

Hoefkens could stick with the side that won last weekend, with Moussa Soumano and Andre Ayew leading the line in a two-man attack, Lewis Holtby operating just behind, while Kemper – last weekend's two-goal hero – should continue at left wing-back.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; Dijkstra, Goes, Penetra, Chavez; Clasie, Koopmeiners; Daal, Mijnans, Jensen; Parrott

NAC Breda possible starting lineup:

Bielica; Odoi, Mahmutovic, Hillen; Kemper, Balard, Holtby, Valerius; Sowah; Ayew, Soumano

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 NAC Breda

Although the fixture carries little consequence, AZ will want to avoid slipping further down the table and should be motivated to finish strongly in front of their home fans.

NAC, meanwhile, will be keen to sign off their top-flight campaign on a positive note after last weekend's win, but the hosts' attacking strength at the AFAS Stadion should prove decisive.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.