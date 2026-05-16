Liverpool transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur 'keeping tabs' on in-demand attacker

By Darren Plant | 16 May 2026 09:39

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly continuing to monitor any developments regarding the future of Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.

Sitting just two points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, Spurs' current focus is on trying to remain in England's top flight.

However, with a period of transition anticipated regardless of whether they achieve that target, Spurs chiefs are considering how to strengthen their squad with Roberto De Zerbi now at the helm.

Officially, Spurs are prevented from making any moves until the division that they will be playing in next season becomes clear.

Nevertheless, as per Football Insider, there remains a strong interest in acquiring the services of Akliouche.

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

Why could Spurs want to sign Akliouche before World Cup?

The 24-year-old has been selected in France's squad for the World Cup, reward for his form for Monaco.

A total of seven goals and nine assists have come in Ligue 1 and the Champions League during 2025-26, with the playmaker featuring in a range of positions.

As it stands, it remains to be seen whether Akliouche will be allowed to depart Monaco, but their failure to qualify for the Champions League essentially means that they will need to consider big-money sales.

Liverpool, among a number of teams, have been linked with an approach for the versatile attacker, who now has seven caps for France.

With 23 goals and 28 assists from 138 games, he is effectively viewed as Monaco's key man, but there are just two years remaining on his contract.

That may result in Spurs wanting to step up their interest in the player prior to the World Cup, aware that strong performances on the international stage will only increase admirers in his signature.

© Imago

What could be Akliouche's asking price?

The report suggests that Monaco may demand in the region of £40m for a player who is a homegrown talent.

In theory, recouping that level of fee would give them the funds to make several notable additions ahead of 2026-27.

A best-case scenario for Monaco ahead of the final weekend of the campaign is a sixth-placed finish in the Ligue 1 table.

European qualification may be dependent on who prevails between Lens and Nice in the Coupe de France final.