Tottenham transfer news: £25m midfielder who Roberto De Zerbi really wants now 'keen' on Spurs move

By Lewis Blain | 15 May 2026 07:38

Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to monitor Nicolo Fagioli ahead of the summer transfer window, with fresh developments suggesting a transfer could now be on the cards.

The Italian midfielder has impressed for Fiorentina this season despite the club’s struggles and is attracting growing interest from abroad.

With Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi understood to be a huge admirer of his compatriot, the north Londoners are increasingly being linked with a move if they avoid relegation.

Tottenham target Nicolo Fagioli changes agent amid interest

© Imago

According to reports from Italy, Fagioli has reportedly changed representation ahead of what could become a busy summer.

The 25-year-old has moved from CAA Stellar Agency to Giovanni Branchini & Associates, a decision viewed in Italy as a strong hint that he is preparing for potential transfer offers.

Tottenham are among the clubs showing serious interest.

It is believed that De Zerbi is a major fan of Fagioli and sees him as a player capable of improving Spurs’ midfield technically and tactically.

The midfielder is also believed to be 'keen' on a move, while Tottenham are thought to be weighing up a formal approach if they secure Premier League survival.

However, Spurs may not have a free run at the deal.

Interest from other foreign clubs is growing rapidly, while Fiorentina remain undecided on whether to cash in for around £25 million, or instead build their future midfield around him.

Who is Nicolo Fagioli?

© Imago / NurPhoto

Fagioli is arguably one of the most technically gifted midfielders of his generation in Italy and has long been compared stylistically to Andrea Pirlo.

Naturally comfortable as a deep-lying playmaker, he can also operate further forward as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or even as a second striker.

His biggest strengths are his vision, composure and long-range passing ability, although he is also capable defensively and works hard off the ball.

Fagioli himself has previously admitted he sees his long-term future playing in front of the defence, where he can dictate games and touch the ball constantly.

That profile would make him an extremely interesting fit for Tottenham.

Spurs have lacked control and composure in midfield at times this season, particularly in difficult away matches, and Fagioli could offer exactly that calmness in possession.

The fact that De Zerbi is such an admirer also makes plenty of sense. His system heavily relies on technically secure midfielders capable of progressing play under pressure, something Fagioli excels at naturally.

At 25, he also fits the ideal balance between experience and upside. He is old enough to contribute immediately but still has room to develop further, especially under a manager who values tactical intelligence as highly as De Zerbi does.

If Spurs can stay up and convince Fiorentina to sell, this could quietly become one of the smarter midfield deals of the summer.