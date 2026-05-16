Man United, Liverpool show 'strong interest' in Real Madrid star 'actively looking' for move

By Ben Sully | 16 May 2026 13:09 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 13:17

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly shown a 'strong interest' in signing Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The 23-year-old was recently left out of France's 2026 World Cup, representing a significant blow for a player who featured in the French team that finished runners-up at the 2022 tournament.

France boss Didier Deschamps ultimately decided that Camavinga had not done enough during a difficult season with Real Madrid.

The midfielder has been in and out of the Real Madrid team this season, as demonstrated by the fact he has started 16 of his 28 competitive appearances.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Camavinga open to Real Madrid exit

As it stands, Camavinga appears to be behind Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham in the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

While that could change with a new manager next season, the Frenchman appears to be open to the possibility of a summer exit.

According to TEAMtalk, Camavinga is 'actively looking' to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The omission from France's World Cup squad has only 'strengthened' Camavinga's belief that he may need to find a new home to get his career back on track.

From Real Madrid's perspective, they appear to be open to the possibility of selling a player who is under contract until the summer of 2029.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man United, Liverpool keen on Camavinga move

The same report claims that Man United and Liverpool are both showing 'strong interest' in Camavinga ahead of the summer window.

The two Premier League giants have also been linked with Camavinga's teammate, Tchouameni, but a move looks difficult for the upcoming window.

That makes Camavinga a more viable option, with Real Madrid likely to demand £50m for a summer sale.

Real Madrid's valuation is unlikely to put off Camavinga's potential suitors, because at the age of 23, there is a possibility he could be resold at a higher price in the future.