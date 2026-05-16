Premier League Gameweek 37
Man Utd
May 17, 2026 12.30pm
Old Trafford
Nott'm Forest

Team News: Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man Utd vs. Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Aiming to extend their unbeaten run to five matches, Manchester United welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils conclude their home schedule against a Tricky Trees outfit who are eight top-flight games without defeat after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of Sunday's Old Trafford clash.

MAN UNITED vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

 
 

 

MAN UNITED

Out: Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Manuel Ugarte (back), Casemiro (knock), Benjamin Sesko (shin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Zirkzee

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), John Victor (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), Willy Boly (knee)

Doubtful: Murillo (thigh), Ola Aina (knock), Ibrahim Sangare (knock), Dan Ndoye (groin), Morgan Gibbs-White (head), Zach Abbott (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato; Williams, Yates, Anderson, Netz; Hutchinson, Jesus, Wood

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