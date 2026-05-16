Burnley lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture after positive Hannibal injury update

By Ben Knapton | 16 May 2026 11:19

Burnley manager Mike Jackson is hopeful that Hannibal Mejbri will overcome a slight knock to be involved in Monday's Premier League showdown with leaders Arsenal at the Emirates.

The former Manchester United protege provided the assist for Zian Flemming's equaliser in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, shortly before being forced off with an unexplained injury.

Jackson admitted in his pre-match press conference that a late call will have to be made on Hannibal, but he also confirmed that the playmaker had "recovered well" and is likely to be in contention.

Lyle Foster and Josh Laurent will compete to step in for Hannibal if need be, but the 23-year-old is expected to pull the creative strings in the number 10 slot, as part of an unchanged attack.

Flemming's strike last weekend took him up to double figures for the Premier League season, while Jaidon Anthony appropriately netted his eighth goal of the campaign in the eighth minute.

Jackson could be tempted to switch to a five-man defence in an effort to frustrate the hosts, but after last weekend's promising performance, an identical 4-2-3-1 setup should be deployed.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

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