Preview: Botafogo vs Corinthians - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 16 May 2026 10:47

Botafogo will look to end a worrying run of home form when they welcome Corinthians to the Nilton Santos Stadium on Sunday in round 16 of the Brasileiro campaign.

Both sides head into the weekend level on 18 points, but the mood surrounding the clubs could hardly be more different, with the visitors arriving full of confidence after a strong run under Fernando Diniz while the hosts continue to battle inconsistency and mounting pressure from supporters.

Match preview

Botafogo come into this clash under significant scrutiny after a damaging week that saw them eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by struggling Chapecoense.

After winning the first leg 1-0 at Nilton Santos, Franclim Carvalho's side collapsed to a 2-0 defeat at Arena Conda, crashing out against a team currently rooted to the bottom of the Brasileiro standings.

That result intensified pressure on Carvalho and further exposed the emotional fragility that has plagued Botafogo throughout the season – the Rio club have now gone three consecutive home matches without victory in Serie A and supporters are becoming increasingly frustrated with the team's inconsistency.

Few teams in Brazil have been as unpredictable as Botafogo this campaign, boasting one of the league's most productive attacks, scoring 26 goals in 15 matches, but their defensive record has been disastrous, with 27 goals conceded - the joint-worst tally in the division alongside Chapecoense.

That imbalance has repeatedly undermined positive attacking performances, with Carvalho's men showing they can overwhelm opponents on their day, including a stunning 4-0 victory over Cruzeiro earlier in the season, but they have also suffered heavy defeats at home against Gremio and Flamengo.

The atmosphere at Nilton Santos has consequently become tense, with anxiety from the stands often spilling onto the pitch whenever results begin to turn against them.

Another distraction behind the scenes involves defender Barboza, who is reportedly close to joining Palmeiras after the Club World Cup, creating further uncertainty around the defensive unit heading into the second half of the campaign.

Botafogo did at least show resilience in their recent 1-1 draw against Atletico Mineiro, equalising late after falling behind, but defensive lapses continue to prevent them from building momentum in the table.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Corinthians, by contrast, travel to Rio in one of their best moments of the season following an impressive run under Diniz.

Timao head into the weekend after winning the derby against Sao Paulo, while also progressing in the Copa do Brasil with a win over Barra, and moving to the top of their Libertadores group, developments that have significantly boosted confidence inside the squad.

Diniz has quickly improved the collective organisation of the team, particularly without the ball. Corinthians currently possess the third-best defensive record in Serie A, conceding only 13 goals in 15 league matches.

Their away form defensively has been especially impressive, with the Sao Paulo giants allowing just 0.83 goals per game on the road, evidence of a side increasingly comfortable absorbing pressure away from home.

Despite their recent improvement, Corinthians still have room for progress away from home overall, having failed to win a league away match since February, a statistic that offers Botafogo some encouragement despite their own instability.

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

Botafogo form (all competitions):

Corinthians Brasileiro form:

Corinthians form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Botafogo will be without Matheus Martins after the attacker suffered a muscle injury during the draw against Atletico Mineiro.

Danilo, the club's top scorer in the league with seven goals, remains doubtful because of fitness concerns and could start on the bench if not fully recovered.

The hosts are also still missing Allan, who continues recovering from thigh surgery, while Kaio Pantaleao and Nathan Fernandes remain sidelined with knee injuries.

There is better news for Carvalho with Vitinho and Junior Santos both returning to the squad after suspension and contractual issues respectively.

Corinthians, meanwhile, must cope without suspended defender Gabriel Paulista, meaning Andre Ramalho is expected to partner Gustavo Henrique at the back.

The visitors still have several injury concerns, with Charles, Hugo, Tchoca, Kayke Ferreira, Vitinho and Depay all unavailable.

Rodrigo Garro has emerged as the creative heartbeat of the team, with the Argentine playmaker registering 10 assists in all competitions this season, including six in the Brasileiro, and was again influential in the recent derby triumph over Sao Paulo.

Yuri Alberto also arrives in improved spirits after ending a nine-game goal drought during the Copa do Brasil victory over Barra-SC in midweek, potentially giving Corinthians greater attacking confidence ahead of a difficult trip to Rio.

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Neto; Vitinho, Ferraresi, Bastos, Telles; Medina, Danilo, Edenilson; Junior Santos, Montoro, Cabral

Corinthians possible starting lineup:

Souza; Matheuzinho, Ramalho, Henrique, Bidu; Raniele, Bidon; Carrillo, Garro, Lingard; Alberto

We say: Botafogo 1-1 Corinthians

Botafogo remain dangerous going forward and should create opportunities at home despite the growing pressure surrounding the club.

Corinthians arrive in better overall form and look considerably more organised defensively under Diniz, but their away struggles could continue against an attack-minded Botafogo side, making a draw appear the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.