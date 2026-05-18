La Liga
Barcelona
May 17, 2026 8.15pm
3
1
HT : 1 0
FT Camp Nou
Betis
  • Raphinha 28' goal
  • Alejandro Balde 46' yellowcard
  • Raphinha 62' goal
  • Roony Bardghji 63' yellowcard
  • Ronald Araujo 63' yellowcard
  • Ronald Araujo 64' yellowcard
  • João Cancelo 74' goal
  • Dani Olmo 75' yellowcard
  • Marc Casadó 85' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Isco 46'
  • yellowcard Cédric Bakambu 46'
  • yellowcard 46'
  • yellowcard Isco 69'
  • yellowcard Marc Roca 79'
  • yellowcard Rodrigo Riquelme 79'
  • yellowcard Marc Roca 80'
  • yellowcard Chimy Ávila 85'

Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis: Spanish champions set "spectacular" new La Liga record with latest success

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"Incredible", "Spectacular" - Barca set astonishing new La Liga record
© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barcelona created history on Sunday evening, with the Catalan outfit becoming the first-ever side to win all 19 home fixtures in a 38-game La Liga campaign.

The La Liga champions have played their home fixtures in three stadiums this term due to the construction work at Camp Nou, with matches also taking place at Estadio Johan Cruyff and Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

However, Hansi Flick's side have been perfect on home soil in the league this season, posting 19 wins, with Sunday's 3-1 success over Real Betis seeing them create history.

Raphinha scored twice, while Joao Cancelo also registered, as Barcelona moved onto 94 points in the La Liga table ahead of their final match of the season away to Valencia.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Champions Barcelona have won all 19 of their home La Liga matches in 2025-26

“I’m really happy and proud of what the team has achieved; it’s incredible to have won 19 home games," Flick told reporters when asked about the record.

“It’s down to the connection with the fans and the atmosphere at Camp Nou, which always gives us that extra boost.”

Meanwhile, Raphinha was also questioned on the record after the contest.

”It’s spectacular. Playing for this club, we always want to win every game, and to be able to finish the season winning all our home games is spectacular, it’s incredible, in front of our fans,” Raphinha told reporters. “Let’s hope next season is the same.”

Barcelona will now be looking to end what has been a strong La Liga campaign on a positive note when they head to Mestalla on Saturday evening to tackle Valencia.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barcelona's La Liga record this season assessed

Barcelona have been comfortably the best side in Spain's top flight this season, with Real Madrid 11 points off their rivals heading into the final gameweek.

Flick's team have won 31 of their 37 league matches, drawing once and suffering five defeats, while they have scored 94 times and conceded 33.

As well as a perfect home record, Barcelona have the best away record in Spain's top flight this season, boasting a record of 12 wins, one draw and five defeats to collect 37 points.

Barcelona will end the campaign having won a domestic double, also lifting the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year, but they fell short in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

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