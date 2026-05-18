Barcelona 3-1 Real Betis: Spanish champions set "spectacular" new La Liga record with latest success

By Matt Law | 18 May 2026 09:20 , Last updated: 18 May 2026 09:23

Barcelona created history on Sunday evening, with the Catalan outfit becoming the first-ever side to win all 19 home fixtures in a 38-game La Liga campaign.

The La Liga champions have played their home fixtures in three stadiums this term due to the construction work at Camp Nou, with matches also taking place at Estadio Johan Cruyff and Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

However, Hansi Flick's side have been perfect on home soil in the league this season, posting 19 wins, with Sunday's 3-1 success over Real Betis seeing them create history.

Raphinha scored twice, while Joao Cancelo also registered, as Barcelona moved onto 94 points in the La Liga table ahead of their final match of the season away to Valencia.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Champions Barcelona have won all 19 of their home La Liga matches in 2025-26

“I’m really happy and proud of what the team has achieved; it’s incredible to have won 19 home games," Flick told reporters when asked about the record.

“It’s down to the connection with the fans and the atmosphere at Camp Nou, which always gives us that extra boost.”

Meanwhile, Raphinha was also questioned on the record after the contest.

”It’s spectacular. Playing for this club, we always want to win every game, and to be able to finish the season winning all our home games is spectacular, it’s incredible, in front of our fans,” Raphinha told reporters. “Let’s hope next season is the same.”

Barcelona will now be looking to end what has been a strong La Liga campaign on a positive note when they head to Mestalla on Saturday evening to tackle Valencia.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barcelona's La Liga record this season assessed

Barcelona have been comfortably the best side in Spain's top flight this season, with Real Madrid 11 points off their rivals heading into the final gameweek.

Flick's team have won 31 of their 37 league matches, drawing once and suffering five defeats, while they have scored 94 times and conceded 33.

As well as a perfect home record, Barcelona have the best away record in Spain's top flight this season, boasting a record of 12 wins, one draw and five defeats to collect 37 points.

Barcelona will end the campaign having won a domestic double, also lifting the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year, but they fell short in both the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!