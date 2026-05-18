Bournemouth vs. Man City: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 18 May 2026 07:00

Manchester City will be looking to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive when they lock horns with European-chasing Bournemouth this week.

The Citizens picked up all three points in the reverse fixture against the Cherries in November last year, winning 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Man City kickoff?

Bournemouth vs. Man City will kick off at 19:30 UK time on Tuesday night.

This fixture will take place on the same evening as Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur, which kicks off 45 minutes later.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League contest will take place at the Vitality Stadium, the home of Bournemouth, which holds the lowest capacity in the Premier League (11,307).

The Cherries’ only victory against Man City in their previous 25 meeting in all competitions came on home soil in November 2024, winning 2-1 in the Premier League.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Bournemouth vs. Man City: will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Main Event is available on channel 401 for Sky customers, 513 for Virgin Media subscribers and 419 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky GO, Sky GO Extra and Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Bournemouth and Man City.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Bournemouth vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as the official media platforms of both clubs.

Highlights of this match are also expected to be shown on the next episode of Match of the Day on BBC One later in the week.

What is at stake for Bournemouth vs. Man City?

Should Arsenal beat Burnley on Monday night, as expected, Tuesday’s encounter is nothing but a must-win for Man City if they wish to take the Premier League title race to the final weekend of the season.

At the time of writing, the Citizens sit two points behind leaders Arsenal but could be five points adrift when they walk out at the Vitality Stadium, knowing that a draw or defeat would hand the Gunners the title.

Man City enter this contest in high spirits after winning the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday, while Bournemouth boast an impressive club-record 16-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The Cherries, who beat Fulham 1-0 just over a week ago, still sit sixth in the table and two points ahead of seventh-placed Brighton, who lost 1-0 to Leeds on Sunday, while Brentford in eighth are three points behind after being held to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace.

Andoni Iraola’s men can therefore guarantee a top-six finish and European football for next season if they beat Man City.