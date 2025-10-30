Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Fulham and Wolves.





© Imago

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 100

Wolves wins: 47

Draws: 25

Fulham wins: 28

When Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham locked horns at Molineux in February 2025, it marked a milestone meeting between the two clubs, who have done battle with one another on 100 occasions down the years.

The West Midlands team hold the bragging rights by some distance, overcoming Fulham in 47 of those matches and only suffering 28 losses, while another 25 contests have ended with the points split.

Victories over Wolves have been a rarity for the Cottagers ever since the turn of the millennium, and the London side now only have two successes to show from their last 10 against Wolves, although one of those was a 2-1 triumph in their centenary contest.

Before Gary O'Neil was given the boot by his Molineux bosses, he masterminded a fabulous 4-1 comeback win for Wolves at Craven Cottage in November 2024, eight months after the Old Gold had also beaten Fulham 2-1 on home turf.

Those two successes saw Wolves avenge an agonising 3-2 loss to Fulham in November 2023, where Willian scored his second penalty of the game deep into added-on time to propel the Cottagers to an enthralling victory.

Prior to 2025, Wolves had gone unbeaten in eight straight home games against their capital counterparts, whose last non top-flight win at Molineux came in a 2014-15 FA Cup third-round replay, and even then they needed penalties to advance after an engrossing 3-3 draw.

The most emphatic victory in this head-to-head belongs to the Old Gold, who annihilated the Cottagers 9-0 in a September 1959 First Division affair, and among the documented scorers in this particular fixture, ex-Wolves winger Norman Deeley and former Fulham striker Maurice Cook lead the way with six goals each.

Last 20 meetings

Feb 25, 2025: Wolves 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Fulham 1-4 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2024: Wolves 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2023: Fulham 3-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2023: Fulham 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2022: Wolves 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2021: Fulham 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2020: Wolves 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

May 04, 2019: Wolves 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2018: Fulham 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2018: Fulham 2-0 Wolves (Championship)

Nov 03, 2017: Wolves 2-0 Fulham (Championship)

Mar 18, 2017: Fulham 1-3 Wolves (Championship)

Dec 10, 2016: Wolves 4-4 Fulham (Championship)

Jan 12, 2016: Wolves 3-2 Fulham (Championship)

Sep 29, 2015: Fulham 0-3 Wolves (Championship)

Feb 24, 2015: Wolves 3-0 Fulham (Championship)

Jan 13, 2015: Wolves 3-3 Fulham (FA Cup Third Round)

Jan 03, 2015: Fulham 0-0 Wolves (FA Cup Third Round)

Aug 20, 2014: Fulham 0-1 Wolves (Championship)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Feb 25, 2025: Wolves 1-2 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Fulham 1-4 Wolves (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2024: Wolves 2-1 Fulham (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2023: Fulham 3-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2023: Fulham 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2022: Wolves 0-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2021: Fulham 0-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Oct 04, 2020: Wolves 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

May 04, 2019: Wolves 1-0 Fulham (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2018: Fulham 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

