Arsenal vs. Burnley: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for crucial Premier League clash in title race

By Anthony Nolan | 18 May 2026 00:31

Arsenal will take one step closer to the Premier League title on Monday, if they can get the better of already-relegated Burnley at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking for a fourth top-flight win on the bounce after downing West Ham United 1-0 last time out, a potentially decisive game that saw the Londoners benefit from a controversial VAR decision.

As for Michael Jackson's Burnley, they are playing for pride at this stage having already been condemned to the Championship, but they could prove a test for the Gunners after drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa on May 10.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Arsenal face Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.

What time does Arsenal vs. Burnley kick off?

This match kicks off at 8:00pm on Monday, May 18 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Arsenal vs. Burnley being played?

The Clarets will travel to North London's Emirates Stadium, which has been home to Arsenal since 2006.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channels

This game will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the clash live via Sky Sports+ Stream or through NOW UK if they have purchased the Sky Sports subscription on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-changing events such as goals and red cards will be posted to the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel later in the night.

What is at stake for Arsenal and Burnley?

Arsenal know that any slip-up at this stage in the title race could be fatal, and Arteta's side will be desperate to avoid a potential banana skin on Monday.

The Gunners lead Man City by two points at the top of the Premier League table, but given that the Sky Blues have a game in hand, even a draw would put Pep Guardiola's men back in contention.

As for Burnley, it remains to be seen whether the hosts can muster the type of performance that saw them draw against Villa last time out, but they will be hopeful of having an impact on proceedings at the top end of the division - even if their own fate cannot be helped.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Arsenal vs. Burnley