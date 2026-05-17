Arsenal transfer news: Gunners table 'compelling' contract offer to Man Utd-linked 16-year-old

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 23:39 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 23:39

Arsenal have reportedly presented a "compelling offer" to Leicester City's Jeremy Monga as they endeavour to beat Manchester United to a deal for the 16-year-old.

The 2009-born talent is the youngest-ever Premier League player not to play for Arsenal, sitting third on the competition's all-time age list behind Hale End duo Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman.

Since his brief top-flight cameo in 2024-25, Monga has continued his positive development in the Championship, recording one goal and two assists in 27 appearances in the 2025-26 season.

However, Monga will be playing League One football at the King Power Stadium next term as things stand, although he could be offered a pathway straight back to the top flight.

Man United are believed to have a serious interest in signing the teenager, and Director of Football Jason Wilcox reportedly met with Leicester in recent weeks amid the Red Devils' transfer desire.

Arsenal in 'pole position' to sign Leicester's Jeremy Monga

© Imago

Arsenal may have now jumped to the head of the queue, though, as HandofArsenal claims that the Gunners have submitted a proposal to Monga's entourage and have discussed his potential path to the first team.

Additional information from scoutingindoors states that a deal for Monga to join Arsenal has been a 'long time on the horizon', and the Premier League leaders are in 'pole position' to sign the teenager this summer.

Monga is still too young to sign a professional contract, but he agreed scholarship terms with Leicester last summer, and the expectation was that those terms would automatically convert into a pro deal when he turned 17 in July.

However, Monga could instead sign his first professional contract with Arsenal, who would still need to agree a compensation fee with Leicester if they get the green light from the player.

Where would Jeremy Monga fit in at Arsenal?

© Imago

With Dowman regularly getting first-team minutes at 15 and 16 and Myles Lewis-Skelly now back in the first XI, the pathway to the Arsenal first team is there for teenage talents - if they are good enough.

The Gunners seemingly believe that Monga has what it takes to follow in the footsteps of their Hale End graduates, although he would likely continue his development at academy level before making the step-up to the first team on a full-time basis.

If all goes to plan, however, Monga could eventually solve Arsenal's left-wing problem, which has seen Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard struggle for consistency over the past couple of campaigns.

Whether either man stays at the Emirates for the 2026-27 season remains to be seen, but Monga could shadow Martinelli, Trossard or a new senior left-winger next term, while potentially making a case to start in cup fixtures.