Arsenal could do "most Arsenal thing ever" in Burnley match as intriguing Zian Flemming stat emerges

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 16:37

Before Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates on Monday for their penultimate Premier League match of the season, Sports Mole experts deliver their take on the game.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: 'Arsenal not winning would be most Arsenal thing ever'

© Imago / Mark Pain

I guess playing the only friendlier fixture right now would be Spurs away, but Burnley at home and Palace away; if you’re an Arsenal fan, you cannot complain about that in the slightest.

I know Burnley aren’t bottom, but in my opinion they’ve been the worst team quality-wise, even worse than Wolves this season. So it would be the most Arsenal thing ever if they somehow messed up in this game and didn’t get the win.

But the evidence suggests that they will get the win. They’ve now won three games in a row for the first time since March, three clean sheets in a row for the first time since February and no midweek European game, as has been the case for the entire season.

They’ve had a full week’s worth of rest. They certainly needed it both mentally and physically after what happened at West Ham.

Burnley, all they’re playing for is just avoiding finishing in last place. They’ve lost their last four on the road, haven’t had a single away clean sheet all season.

I don’t care if Arsenal don’t dominate, if it’s like a 1-0 win like Man City got at Turf Moor, if you’re an Arsenal fan, you’re taking any three points that you can get at this point.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: 'Would any Burnley player get into Arsenal's squad?'

I don’t think Burnley fans would disagree with me saying that Burnley have been one of the poorest teams throughout this season. Just four wins in 36 games this season, conceding more goals than anyone else. Relegation was confirmed not long ago.

When you look at the personnel in the squads of Burnley and Arsenal, the quality of Arsenal’s squad is just so many levels above Burnley. I don’t think a single player would actually get into Arsenal’s team, maybe not even in the squad.

This game on Monday is almost like a David vs Goliath match-up, one that I expect Arsenal to win. They'll be strong favourites.

Having said all that, Burnley did get a draw against Villa, they put up a bit of a fight in that game. Aston Villa rested a few players, and they’ve got one eye on that Europa League, but Burnley did okay in that game to fight back and claim a draw.

Zian Flemming equalised for Burnley. He’s their club’s top scorer with 10 goals this season, and eight of those actually have come away from home, which is interesting.

You may relish this game at the Emirates on Monday, but I think it’s hard to not look past an Arsenal win in this one, considering how much is at stake.