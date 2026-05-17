Bruno Fernandes assist record: Man United captain matches Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne as Brighton game assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 17 May 2026 15:12

Bruno Fernandes's two assists for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest on Sunday equalled the Premier League record.

The Red Devils celebrated their final home league match with a 3-2 win against old rivals Forest, and they secured third place with that win.

United have now played 37 of their 38 top-flight games, but while there season is set to end on May 24 against Brighton & Hove Albion, there is still the possibility of history being made.

Captain Fernandes provided two assists on Sunday against Forest, and he has now equalled the Premier League record of 20, currently held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

Whether the Portuguese international will break the record will depend on his teammates and their finishing against Brighton, but he has put himself in a strong position from which to cement himself in the history books.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bruno Fernandes: Record vs. Brighton

Unfortunately for Fernandes, he does not boast the strongest record against Brighton, with the 31-year-old registering just three assists in 14 games against the Seagulls.

The attacking midfielder has faced them 12 times in the Premier League and provided just two assists, though his other did come in an FA Cup clash in January.

BRUNO FERNANDES BRIGHTON RECORD Matches: 14 Assists: 3 Goals: 5 Wins: 7

Fernandes has failed to register an assist against Brighton in his last nine top-flight matches against them, with his most recent league assist coming in 2021.

The Seagulls will also be fighting for European football on the final day of the season, so it remains to be seen if the United captain can defy his track record and claim his 21st assist.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Player of the Year: Bruno Fernandes or Declan Rice?

Arsenal look set to win the Premier League title, and many observers have argued that Declan Rice has been the best player for the Gunners, so he should therefore be named the PFA Player of the Year.

However, Fernandes was named the FWA Player of the Year, so there is no reason to think that he is not capable of also winning the PFA Player of the Year award.

While both players would be deserving of being named the best in the division by their peers, breaking the assist record would make it hard to look anywhere else other than the Man United star.