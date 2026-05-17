Man United vs. Nottingham Forest team news: Major Casemiro decision made by Michael Carrick ahead of Brazilian's Old Trafford farewell

By Darren Plant | 17 May 2026 11:17 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 11:31

Michael Carrick has recalled Casemiro for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest as the midfielder makes his Old Trafford farewell.

After missing last weekend's trip to Sunderland through injury, there were doubts over whether the legendary Brazilian would recover in time for his final Man United appearance at the Theatre of Dreams.

However, the veteran has shaken off the issue to return to the first XI in one of three changes made by Carrick.

Diogo Dalot and Bryan Mbeumo have also been recalled, the latter seemingly likely to feature down the centre of the attack.

Noussair Mazraoui, Mason Mount and Joshua Zirkzee are the trio to drop down to the substitutes' bench after the goalless draw at the Stadium of Light.

Man United will guarantee third position in the Premier League table should they avoid defeat to Vitor Pereira's side.

Gibbs-White to wear mask for Nottingham Forest against Man United

Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White is back in the Nottingham Forest starting lineup for the first time in nearly two weeks.

The playmaker suffered a nasty cut to his forehead during a game with Chelsea earlier this month, and he will wear a mask to protect the area for Sunday's contest.

Pereira has also made a total of three changes to his team and will seemingly revert to a back four.

Omari Hutchinson and Chris Wood have also been recalled, with Nicolas Dominguez continuing in a central-midfield role.

Jair Cunha, Dilane Bakwa and Taiwo Awoniyi have been named on the substitutes' bench.

Forest will be bidding to equal a feat held by Nigel Clough when they take to the pitch at Old Trafford.

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Heaven, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Zirkzee

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Netz; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, I.Jesus; Wood

Subs: Victor, Ortega, Sangare, Awoniyi, Yates, J.Cunha, McAtee, Bakwa, Abbott