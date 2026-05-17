Man United transfer news: How Michael Carrick can receive £38m boost today from early summer sale

By Darren Plant | 17 May 2026 11:58

Manchester United could potentially finalise the £38m sale of Rasmus Hojlund on Sunday.

The Red Devils square off against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon as they bid to secure third place in the Premier League table.

However, with Champions League qualification having already been secured, the Man United hierarchy are already looking ahead to next season.

Michael Carrick will be confirmed as the manager of Man United on a permanent once the details of his contract have been finalised.

Carrick is expected to be provided with a substantial transfer warchest to turn Man United into challengers for the Premier League title.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

How Man United could raise £38m today

The financial coffers also stand to be boosted by as much as £38m, potentially as early as Sunday.

When Man United allowed Hojlund to sign for Napoli on a season-long loan deal, it came with the obligation to buy providing that the Italian side qualify for the Champions League.

With two matches remaining, Napoli sit in second position in the Serie A table, three points clear of fifth-placed Napoli.

Napoli are next in action when they face already-relegated Pisa on Sunday, knowing that victory could be enough to secure Champions League football for 2026-27.

Despite the three-point gap to Roma having the potentially to remain ahead of the final day of the season, Napoli cannot finish lower than fourth position if they beat Pisa.

That is a result of possessing a superior head-to-head record - the first determining factor rather than goal difference - against Roma.

© Imago / Gribaudi

How has Hojlund fared in Napoli?

While Hojlund has not necessarily starred for Napoli, his 10 goals and four assists from 31 appearances have kept Antonio Conte's side in the top four.

With another three goals having come in Champions League fixtures, there is potential for the 23-year-old to hold down a regular starting spot heading into next season.