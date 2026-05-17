Preview: Bournemouth vs Manchester City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 11:33 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 12:09

May 19, 2026 could be the night that Manchester City officially lose the Premier League title, as the Citizens tackle Champions League outsiders Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Should leaders Arsenal get the job done against Burnley on Monday as expected, Pep Guardiola's men must prevail on the South Coast to take the race for first place down to the final day.

Match preview

Man City have already won two more trophies than Arsenal this season, and a terrific domestic treble is still a possibility for the EFL Cup and FA Cup holders, but there was not pandemonium when the Sky Blues clinched the latter honour on Saturday.

Antoine Semenyo's solitary strike against Chelsea proved decisive in the 2025-26 FA Cup final, handing Guardiola his 20th major trophy as Man City boss - Community Shields included - and making the Catalan the first-ever manager to win at least three Premier League titles, three European Cups, three EFL Cups and three FA Cups.

However, celebration could turn to commiseration on Tuesday night, as Man City remain two points below Arsenal in the Premier League table, and that gap will extend to a temporarily unassailable five if Arsenal avoid a shock slip-up 24 hours before Man City take to the field.

In that scenario, Guardiola's men would be consigned to a second-placed finish with a draw or defeat against Bournemouth, but a 10-game unbeaten run across all tournaments - including nine victories - at least stands the visitors in good stead.

City have also avoided defeat in each of their last 10 domestic matches away from the Etihad Stadium - keeping four clean sheets in their last five - although none of their last four Premier League trips to South Coast teams has ended in victory.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Not only are the coastal omens against Man City this week, but the runners-up are battling a Bournemouth crop boasting the longest Premier League unbeaten run of any team this season - a sensational 16 games.

Too many draws and not enough victories in that sequence have thus far prevented Andoni Iraola's men from breaking into the top five, but the Cherries are finally turning stalemates into successes; after drawing six from seven between February 7 and March 20, they have now won four of their last five.

Rayan's stunning strike made the difference in last weekend's 1-0 triumph over Fulham, and the Cherries still have a realistic shot of usurping fifth-placed Liverpool, who are only four points ahead having played a game more.

Furthermore, only Man City themselves (1) have suffered fewer Premier League home defeats than Bournemouth's two in the 2025-26 season, where Arsenal and Everton have been the only teams to leave the Vitality with maximum points.

Iraola also masterminded a 2-1 victory over City in this exact match last term, their solitary success from 17 matches against the away side in the Premier League; each of the other 16 clashes have ended in success for the Sky Blues.

Bournemouth Premier League form:

D

W

W

D

W

W

Manchester City Premier League form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Manchester City form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / News Images

Only Rodri was doubtful for Man City prior to the FA Cup final, but the Spaniard started and completed 65 minutes of the Wembley showdown, so Guardiola boasts a fully-fit squad for the trip to the Vitality.

The Sky Blues boss hauled Omar Marmoush off at half time against Chelsea, but that was a tactical switch rather than an enforced one, as the Egyptian failed to make the desired impact in place of Rayan Cherki.

The latter will almost certainly be promoted back to the first XI in midweek, but Rodri should be given the green light to reprise his role over Nico Gonzalez, absent from the squad entirely at Wembley.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth and Fulham both played the second half with 10 men at Craven Cottage following straight red cards to Joachim Andersen and Ryan Christie, the latter of whom will miss this game and the rest of the season owing to his three-match ban.

Christie's ban opens the door for Tyler Adams to make an immediate return to the first XI, although Lewis Cook might return from a thigh injury to offer Iraola an alternative in the middle.

Julio Soler (thigh) is still on the sidelines, though, while right-back Alex Jimenez has been suspended by the club amid an investigation into serious allegations posted on social media.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

We say: Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester City

Man City's 94.1% win rate against Bournemouth is the best of any team against a single opponent in Premier League history, but the fatigued Citizens - who were far from their best against Chelsea - are yet to face this version of Iraola's resilient Cherries.

Also spurred on to give their departing manager the Vitality Stadium farewell he deserves, we have confidence in Bournemouth to extend their spectacular unbeaten streak and potentially trigger title parties in North London.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.