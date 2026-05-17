Bournemouth lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Andoni Iraola makes one change

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 11:56 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 12:04

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola will be forced to make one change to his starting XI for Tuesday's Premier League match against Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries extended their marvellous top-flight unbeaten run to 16 matches in last weekend's 1-0 victory at Fulham, despite having Ryan Christie sent off towards the end of the first half for a dangerous tackle.

The midfielder has now been ruled out of the rest of the season through suspension, but Iraola could have three ready-made replacements in Tyler Adams, Alex Toth and Lewis Cook, who is on the cusp of returning from a thigh problem.

A fully-fit Adams is expected to get the nod alongside Alex Scott in the middle, though, in what should be the only alteration that Iraola makes to his starting lineup.

Brazilian wonderkid Rayan settled the contest at Craven Cottage with a powerful 20-yard strike, meaning that the 19-year-old has now found the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League appearances.

Only three teenagers have ever scored in four consecutive Premier League games - Robbie Fowler, Nicolas Anelka and Francis Jeffers - and Rayan will be aided in his mission to join that exclusive club by Eli Junior Kroupi, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson.

In less pleasing news, right-back Alex Jimenez remains suspended amid an investigation into allegations posted on social media, so Adam Smith will continue in a defence also comprising Marcos Senesi, confirmed to be leaving as a free agent this summer.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Man City could line up against Bournemouth