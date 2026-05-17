Man City lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Pep Guardiola makes double change

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 12:03

Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki is in line for a return to the first XI in Tuesday evening's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The former Lyon starlet was overlooked for a start in Saturday's FA Cup final win over Chelsea, as Pep Guardiola opted to pair Omar Marmoush and Erling Haaland up front together, but the former was hooked at half time following an ineffective display.

As a result, Cherki will almost certainly be restored to the first XI on the South Coast, although Phil Foden has a case to start as well following his double assist against Crystal Palace last weekend.

However, a Champions League-chasing Bournemouth side on a 16-game unbeaten run are a different proposition to a Palace team fully focused on the Conference League, so Guardiola should take no chances with the title potentially on the line.

Foden is therefore likely to be snubbed as Cherki, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Antoine Semenyo - Saturday's match-winner - work in tandem up front.

Rodri completed 65 minutes of the FA Cup final after shaking off a groin problem, and the Spaniard should be fine to go again alongside Bernardo Silva; his deputy Nico Gonzalez was not even in the squad on Saturday.

One change is guaranteed at the back, though, as cup goalkeeper James Trafford will cede the gloves to Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Guardiola should deploy an unchanged back four as Ruben Dias warms the bench again.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up against Man City