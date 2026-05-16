Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest: Nigel Clough feat on the line for Tricky Trees at Old Trafford

By Darren Plant | 16 May 2026 21:40

Nottingham Forest can match a feat set by Nigel Clough when they face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira's side head into the fixture at Old Trafford having already secured survival in the Premier League table.

However, with the possibility of moving several positions up the standings across their last two games, the Tricky Trees have reason to be motivated for their visit to the Theatre of Dreams.

Forest are also attempting to extend their recent Premier League unbeaten streak to nine matches, having recorded four wins and four draws across that period.

Should they prevail at Old Trafford, Forest would be equalling a feat that has only been achieved by the most successful manager in their history.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Nottingham Forest bidding to match Clough feat against Manchester United

In last season's corresponding fixture in December, Forest prevailed by a 3-2 scoreline thanks to goals from Nikola Milenkovic, Morgan Gibbs-White and Chris Wood.

Victory on Sunday would mark just the second time that they have ever won consecutive league games against Man United at Old Trafford, the other occurrence being in September 1990 and April 1992.

Forest will be further encouraged by putting together a four-game undefeated run against United, albeit three of those matches ending in draws.

Nevertheless, United hold the impressive record of suffering just one defeat in their last 18 final home matches of a Premier League campaign.

Meanwhile, it has been a year since they failed to score in successive Premier League fixtures. That is a possibility here after a goalless draw at Sunderland last weekend.

Man United will guarantee third place in the Premier League standings should they avoid defeat.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League match preview