Preview: Chapecoense vs Remo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 16 May 2026 21:32 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 21:35

Chapecoense host Remo on Sunday at Arena Conda in matchday 16 of the 2026 Brasileiro. The match brings together two struggling teams in a crucial clash between the bottom and second-to-bottom sides.

Chape will look to capitalise on home advantage and bounce back after an inconsistent run, while Remo aim to end their winless streak and gain confidence away from Belem. Separated by just three points in the standings, the sides from Santa Catarina and Para take the field under pressure for a positive result in a direct relegation battle.

Match preview

Chapecoense enter round 16 bottom of the Brasileiro table, with just nine points from 15 matches. This clash against Remo at Arena Conda is seen as decisive if they are to spark a recovery in the competition.

Their home form is a concern: in eight games at Arena Conda, Chape have won just once, drawing four and losing three. The team have also suffered heavy defeats at home, including a 4-0 loss to Atletico-MG and a 4-1 defeat to Botafogo.

Since the arrival of Fabio Matias, the side have sought greater tactical and emotional balance. The 2-0 win over Botafogo in the Copa do Brasil secured a place in the round of 16 and boosted the Santa Catarina squad's confidence.

Marcinho, Bolasie, and Enio have been Chapecoense's main attacking threats, while goalkeeper Anderson Paixao has stood out with important saves. The hope is to turn Copa do Brasil momentum into a league recovery.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Remo, meanwhile, sit 19th with 12 points and are showing signs of improvement under Leonardo Rodrigues Conde. The Para side have not lost in Serie A for nearly a month and gained confidence after positive results against Botafogo and Palmeiras.

In the Copa do Brasil, the "Leao Azul" (Blue Lion) eliminated Bahia and advanced to the round of 16 for the first time since 2003. This performance further boosted their belief in the fight against relegation.

Alef Manga leads Remo's attack with four goals and three assists, while Patrick de Paula, Yago Pikachu, and Jaja round out the attack. Ze Welison has also earned a starting role with consistent midfield performances.

This fixture pits the bottom two sides of the Brasileiro against each other in a match of enormous weight at the foot of the table. A win could provide an emotional and sporting turning point for either side.

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

L

L

L

L

L

D

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Remo Brasileiro form:

D

D

L

L

W

D

Remo form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense will be without key players for Sunday's clash. Mauricio Garcez remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Robert and Bruno Matias are also out, reducing Fabio Matias's options amid a difficult campaign that has left the team bottom with just nine points.

Despite their struggles in Serie A, Chape arrive motivated after beating Botafogo 2-0 in the Copa do Brasil—the most notable result under the current coaching staff. At Arena Conda, the "Verdao" (Big Green) are counting on home support to try to end their poor run and climb the table.

Remo will also have defensive absences for the match. Kayky Almeida, Joao Lucas, and Thalisson remain in the medical department with knee problems, forcing Leo Conde to improvise at the back with Marllon and Cameroonian Duplexe Tchamba.

Despite these absences, Leao Azul are in good form and rely on Alef Manga as their main attacking threat, with four goals and three assists in Serie A.

After drawing with Palmeiras at the Mangueirao, Remo are aiming to use this direct clash to put distance between themselves and the bottom of the table.

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Anderson; Caetano, Doma, Paulo; Everton, Vitor, Camilo, Pacheco; Enio, Marcinho, Italo

Remo possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Marcelinho, Marllon, Tchamba, Mayk; Ze Welison, Patrick; Pikachu, Bueno, Jaja; Manga

We say: Chapecoense 2-0 Remo

Chapecoense come in buoyed by their 2-0 win over Botafogo in the Copa do Brasil and have rediscovered confidence at Arena Conda for this direct relegation clash.

With home advantage and high morale, Verdao do Oeste should capitalise on the defensive frailty of a Remo side hampered by absences to impose their game and secure a crucial win as the first half of the season draws to a close.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.