Preview: Chapecoense vs Botafogo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 17 Apr 2026 11:47

Chapecoense welcome Botafogo to Arena Conda on Saturday for a Brasileiro Serie A clash, with both sides entering the fixture in contrasting form.

While the hosts are battling to climb out of the relegation zone after a difficult run of results, the visitors arrive with renewed confidence following a dramatic continental victory and will be targeting three points to fuel their push up the table.

Match preview

Chapecoense return to action sitting 19th in the Brasileiro standings with just eight points from 10 matches, leaving them deep in the relegation zone and under growing pressure to turn their season around.

The newly promoted side have struggled to adapt to life back in the top flight, and their most recent league outing, a 2-0 defeat away to Athletico-PR, further exposed the challenges they are facing at this level, while they played a goalless draw with Juventude in the Copa Sul-Sudeste on Thursday, making it two games without finding the net.

That result against Athletico-PR extended a worrying run of form who have now failed to win any of their last 10 league games, with Chapecoense continuing to show defensive vulnerabilities that have made it difficult to compete consistently.

Despite their struggles, there have been small positives, including a resilient home draw against Vitoria, which demonstrated their ability to respond under pressure and offered a glimpse of what they are capable of at Arena Conda.

With the backing of what is expected to be a full stadium, this match represents a crucial opportunity for Fabio Matias's side to regain confidence, collect vital points and potentially climb out of the bottom three.

© Imago / Fotoarena

Botafogo, meanwhile, arrive in Chapeco full of belief after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Racing in the Copa Sudamericana, secured by a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Danilo.

That result saw the Rio side take control of Group E and could prove to be a turning point in their season, especially after a mixed run of results domestically.

In the Brasileiro, Botafogo currently sit 11th with 13 points from 10 matches and were held to a 2-2 draw by Coritiba last time out, a game in which they let a winning position slip.

However, the visitors have shown signs of attacking improvement, with players such as Arthur Cabral, Junior Santos and Danilo all playing key roles in recent performances.

If they can translate their continental momentum into league form, Botafogo have the quality to push toward the top half and beyond in the coming weeks.

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

D

D

L

L

D

L

Chapecoense form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

L

D

Botafogo Brasileiro form:

L

W

L

W

W

D

Botafogo form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

D

W

Team News

© Imago

Chapecoense remain without Bruno Matias due to injury, while Giovani Augusto is a doubt and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Coach Mathias is expected to rely on a compact structure, with Bolasie leading the attack and supported by Meritano, Enio and Italo as the hosts look to exploit counter-attacking opportunities.

Botafogo also have several absentees to contend with, as Joaquin Correa continues his recovery from a muscle issue, Marcal is sidelined with a knee injury and Kaio Pantaleao remains unavailable following surgery.

Despite those setbacks, Arthur Cabral is expected to lead the line once again after his goal against Racing, with Barrera and Santiago Rodriguez providing support in attack.

In midfield, Medina and Danilo provide balance, while Raul returns to goal and the back four is formed by Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza and Alex Telles.

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Vinicius, Leonardo, Doma, Pacheco; Vitor, Camilo; Enio, Meritano, Vargas; Bolasie

Botafogo possible starting lineup:

Raul; Vitinho, Bastos, Barboza, Telles; Danilo, Medina; Rodriguez, Montoro, Barrera; Cabral

We say: Chapecoense 1-3 Botafogo

Chapecoense will be desperate to respond in front of their home fans, but their defensive fragility and lack of momentum make this a difficult test against an improving opponent.

Botafogo arrive with confidence after their midweek success and possess greater attacking quality, and we expect them to take advantage of the hosts' struggles to secure an important away victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.