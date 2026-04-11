Preview: Athletico Paranaense vs Chapecoense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 11 Apr 2026 11:32

Sunday, April 13, opens with a round 11 Campeonato Brasileiro clash between Athletico-PR, who sit comfortably in the upper half of the table, and struggling Chapecoense, who remain near the relegation zone.

The contrast is clear, as Athletico-PR push for a place in the top four, while Chapecoense, amid a poor run of results, remain trapped in the relegation zone and searching for a way out.

Match preview

Athletico-PR host Chapecoense this Sunday looking to rediscover their winning form in the Campeonato Brasileiro. The Hurricane arrive on the back of two consecutive defeats, both away from home: a 3-0 loss to Bahia, followed by a 2-1 reverse against Atlético Mineiro.

Prior to that slump, the club had put together a fine sequence of results. Three successive victories yielded nine points and lifted them to sixth in the table. They now have 16 points from 10 rounds, with five wins, one draw and four defeats to their name.

Their attack has functioned well, with 15 goals scored and 13 conceded in the competition. As hosts, Athletico-PR boast the fourth-best record in five home games: four wins and just one defeat, with three consecutive home victories to their credit. At the Arena da Baixada, they have scored 10 goals and conceded only four in front of their own supporters.

Now, facing a fragile Chapecoense side in considerable difficulty, the Hurricane will be looking for a positive result to climb the table and reach at least fourth place.

Across all competitions this season, the club have a 50 per cent win rate — 10 victories, three draws and seven defeats, with 35 goals scored and 23 conceded. However, five defeats in their last nine matches mean that manager Odair Hellmann is acutely aware of the importance of returning to winning ways to lift the mood around the squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

Chapecoense, meanwhile, travel to face Athletico-PR equally desperate to end their own poor run. The Santa Catarina club have endured a wretched spell in the Brasileirão: they sit 17th with just eight points from nine rounds and can point to only a single victory — secured, of all times, on opening day against Santos.

Since that result, it has been five draws and three defeats, with 10 goals scored and 16 conceded, leaving them with a goal difference of minus six. That amounts to eight matches without a win in the national league. The club also have a game in hand against Bahia, postponed due to the Bahian side's involvement in the Copa Libertadores qualifying rounds.

Amid that difficult run, manager Gilmar Dal Pozzo was dismissed following the heavy defeat suffered at home to Atlético Mineiro in the ninth round — a result that also brought Chapecoense's first home loss of 2026. Away from home, they hold only the 18th-best record across three games: no wins, one draw and two defeats.

There is, however, a modest reason for encouragement. Chapecoense returned to winning ways with a positive result in the local derby against Avaí in the Copa Sul-Sudeste last Thursday. At the Arena Condá, they ran out 2-1 winners. Now, under new management in the Brasileirão, the club hope to build on that result and use an away victory to escape the relegation zone.

Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

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Chapecoense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Manager Odair Hellmann faces no major selection concerns ahead of Athletico-PR’s clash with Chapecoense. The hosts have no suspended players and are largely free of injury issues, offering stability in their squad selection.

The only absentee is centre-back Carlos Teran, who remains sidelined after suffering an ankle injury and is not expected back until the end of April. Meanwhile, Jadson, Luiz Gustavo and Viveros are all one booking away from suspension and will need to tread carefully.

Fábio Matias, set to take charge of Chapecoense in the Brasileirão for the first time, will have to contend with several absentees. The coach, who already made his debut against Avaí in the Copa Sul-Sudeste, is dealing with a depleted squad ahead of this fixture.

Midfielder Bruno Matias and Robert Santos are both ruled out with knee injuries, while Maurício Gassese is sidelined due to a thigh problem. Right-back Everton serves a suspension, Giovani Augusto remains a doubt with a thigh issue, and Camilo is also at risk of suspension as he sits one booking away.

Team A possible starting lineup:

Santos; Arthur Dias, Juan Aguirre, Lucas Esquivel; Gastón Benavídez, Jadson, Luiz Gustavo, Léo Derik; Mendoza, Dudu; Viveros. Manager: Odair Helmmann.

Team B possible starting lineup:

Rafael Santos; Marcos Vinícius, Bruno Leonardo, Eduardo Doma, Walter Clar; Camilo, João Vitor; Ênio, Jean Carlos, Italo Vargas; Yannick Bolasie. Manager: Fábio Matias.

We say: Athletico Paranaense 3-0 Chapecoense

Athletico-PR come into this match as clear favourites, backed by one of the strongest home records in the division. At the Arena da Baixada, they tend to play with greater intensity, create more opportunities and draw energy from their supporters to impose themselves from the outset.

Chapecoense, in contrast, remain an unsettled side, weighed down by a prolonged winless run in the Brasileirão and persistent defensive vulnerabilities. Given this context, Athletico-PR are well positioned to control the tempo and claim all three points.