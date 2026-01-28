Wolves transfer news: Brazilian prospect valued at £52m 'being monitored' by Benfica, Premier League club

By Darren Plant | 28 Jan 2026 13:32

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly identified a Brazilian prospect as a potential transfer target.

Despite a recent upturn in performances and results, Wolves remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are edging closer to relegation to the Championship.

Much to the frustration of the club's supporters, the changes that were expected to be made to Rob Edwards' squad have not materialised with no new signings arriving at Molineux.

While that should change between now and Monday's transfer deadline, Wolves are running out of time to strengthen their senior group and offload high-valued talent.

However, according to Globo Esporte, the English team are said to be among the clubs interested in signing Athletico Paranaense winger Bruninho.

© Imago / Sportimage

Who is Bruninho?

The 17-year-old has made six senior appearances at the start of 2026, impressively scoring three times.

Meanwhile, he contributed 25 goals from 43 outings for the club's Under-17 and Under-20 sides last year.

Bruninho has a contract until 2028, albeit with a release clause that applies to clubs outside of Brazil of €60m (£52.12m).

Athletico Paranaense are currently in the process of trying to extend the winger's terms and increase the buy-out clause.

At the same time, Portuguese giants Benfica are also said to be monitoring the situation having been alerted to Bruninho's potential.

© Imago / Focus Images

Why interest will not excite Wolves fans

Wolves are on their way to the Championship with minimal homegrown talent in their ranks, something that must be addressed to comply with EFL regulations.

Reports have also emerged over the past 24 hours that Enso Gonzalez - a prospect who was signed from South America for £5m as an 18-year-old - could leave three years on from his arrival with just one Premier League substitute appearance to his name.

While admiration of Brazilian talent attracts headlines, Wolves require a number of experienced players who are equipped to deal with the rigours of Championship football to establish some stability.

Even though Bruninho would realistically cost lower than his release clause should interest increase, Wolves do not have the budget to spend so much money on a transfer that involves such risk.