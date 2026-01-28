Wolves transfer news: Enso Gonzalez sale a possibility as La Liga 'enquire' over winger

By Darren Plant | 28 Jan 2026 09:47

Wolverhampton Wanderers are allegedly open to cashing in on winger Enso Gonzalez.

In August 2023, Wolves opted to pay in the region of €6m (£5.22m) to sign the Paraguayan prospect from Libertad.

The West Midlands outfit had been hoping that they had made a strong investment in a player who was only 18 years of age at the time.

However, two-and-a-half years on from the deal, Gonzalez has made just one brief substitute appearance in the Premier League back in May 2024

Since recovering from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire 2024-25 campaign, Gonzalez has featured in four Premier League squads, but the winger was representing the Under-21s earlier this week.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Which La Liga club wants Wolves prospect?

According to AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Wolves are now open to cashing in on a player who still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract.

The report claims that Mallorca - who are down in 18th position in the La Liga table - have already enquired about Gonzalez's availability.

Wolves are allegedly prepared to do business with a loan agreement or a permanent sale for a fee in the region of £2m.

Gonzalez has racked up 230 minutes across three Premier League 2 appearances since January 12, something which may encourage interested teams that he is getting back up to speed.

Nevertheless, this is a player whose only 90 minutes of relative senior football since the summer of 2023 is against Salford City in the EFL Trophy in November.

© Imago / Focus Images

How should Wolves handle Gonzalez future?

Despite there once being excitement over Gonzalez's potential, the feeling is that Wolves are never going to view him as a first-team player.

Failing to earn any minutes when on the substitutes' bench for every Premier League game between December 20 and January 3 essentially ended those hopes.

Given the time left on his contract, a loan with option to buy or a sale with a considerable sell-on should be considered at this stage.

If Wolves are relegated to the Championship, it is difficult to see Wolves or Gonzalez wanting to continue their relationship, even if he could technically be registered as a homegrown talent on August 31 if he reached three years at Wolves between the ages of 18 and 21.