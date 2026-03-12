Wolves transfer news: Angel Gomes will 'only' make move permanent if one thing happens

By Alexis Pereira | 12 Mar 2026 09:09

On loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers for the second half of the season from Marseille, Angel Gomes has indicated his position on a potential permanent transfer to the English club.

Having joined Marseille on a free transfer from Lille in the summer of 2025, Gomes failed to settle at the French club. As has frequently been the case in recent seasons, the Ligue 1 side showed little patience and swiftly found a new destination for their English midfielder.

Angel Gomes rediscovering his form at Wolves

The 25-year-old moved to Wolves on loan until the end of the season this winter, with a purchase option of £6m. Just over a month after his arrival at the Premier League club, Gomes has already worked his way into the Wolves rotation.

© Imago

The former Lille man has made seven appearances for his new club, four of them as a starter, and appears to be back on track for a strong second half of the season. His future, however, is already the subject of speculation — Wolverhampton currently sit bottom of the Premier League, 12 points adrift of safety.

An inevitable return to Marseille in the next window?

Survival will be an extremely difficult task for Wolves, and that uncertainty has prompted Gomes to set out his position on his future. According to Football Insider, the English midfielder would only be willing to stay at Wolverhampton if the club avoids relegation. Rob Edwards's side, for their part, are keen to make the signing permanent.

Gomes himself, however, has no interest in playing in the Championship and wants to remain at a club competing at the highest level. Unless Wolves produce a remarkable run over their final eight league fixtures, the former Manchester United man appears set to return to the Marseille fold next summer — which could make for an interesting transfer window.