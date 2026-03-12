Arsenal lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Noni Madueke decision explained

By Ben Knapton | 12 Mar 2026 11:21 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 11:32

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke could be snubbed from the starting XI when the Gunners host Everton in Saturday's Premier League contest at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Chelsea winger changed the game against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night, winning the penalty for Kai Havertz to convert in a 1-1 draw in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

Prior to Madueke's introduction, Bukayo Saka flattered to deceive on the right wing, and Mikel Arteta may now face calls to drop the Hale End product in favour of his compatriot.

However, Saka's consistent set-piece deliveries may prove crucial against an Everton side who have conceded fewer dead-ball goals than any other Premier League team this season, so Madueke may have to wait until the second leg vs. Leverkusen to make the first XI.

Havertz may be in better luck, though, as the German's frame will come in handy against a robust Everton defence, so Viktor Gyokeres could lose his spot despite netting the winner in this fixture in December.

Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard are both still injury doubts, though, so there is unlikely to be any respite for Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli in the final third, unless Arteta springs a surprise and starts Gabriel Jesus on the left.

The Gunners boss does have scope to make two wide alterations, as Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori made the bench against Leverkusen after recovering from knocks, so Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie may be spared from the first whistle.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Havertz

