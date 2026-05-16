Kobbie Mainoo opens up on Man United struggles under Ruben Amorim with Old Trafford exit 'considered'

By Matt Law | 16 May 2026 15:54 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 15:57

Kobbie Mainoo has admitted that he considered leaving Manchester United while Ruben Amorim was in charge, with the midfielder overlooked by the Portuguese.

Amorim was unable to find a spot in his 3-4-2-1 formation for Mainoo, which led to the England international asking to leave on loan last summer and again in January.

However, the 21-year-old was immediately reinstated into the starting lineup following Amorim's exit in January, and he has been a vital player under current head coach Michael Carrick.

Mainoo recently signed a new long-term deal with Man United until the summer of 2031, while he is set to be included in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, which would not have been the case had he continued to struggle for starts at Old Trafford.

The midfielder said that he 'considered all things' when asked whether an exit from Man United entered his mind due to his difficulties under Amorim.

© Imago / News Images

Mainoo admits he considered Man United exit under Amorim

"When you're not playing many games, or any games, you consider all things," Mainoo told Sky Sports News. "But at the forefront of my mind was always to play for Manchester United and continue to play for this club that I've grown up at.

"When there's new managers, they have their way that they want to play and if they think you don't fit that, then you don't fit that. All I can do is try and work and train to maybe see it in a different light.

"Going from playing nearly every game to not playing as often is always going to be a difficult adjustment. It was good for me in terms of learning [about] myself, the game, and patience.

"How to schedule my life and how I train and how I work and getting into routines.

© Imago / Action Plus

Mainoo says Carrick has "helped with everything"

"It's difficult when you don't even come on as a sub of course. But I'd say my family and my friends helped me see the light at the end of the tunnel. They knew it would swing back my way at some point, so I just had to be patient."

When asked about Carrick, Mainoo said: "He's just helped with everything. On the pitch, he's played the same position as me, so just giving me tips and advice on what to do and even just his management of me as a person, asking about family and stuff.

"Just talking to you like a person, it's not just business. That definitely helps as a player when a coach can see the other side of the game, which obviously he can because he's been there and he's been in that position.

"You can believe everything that he says because he's been there and he's played for this club. He knows what comes on the football pitch, he knows what happens off it, playing for a club like this. Everything he says is a gem, really."

Mainoo has scored once and provided one assist in 28 appearances for Man United this season, while he is on eight goals and five assists in 100 outings for the 20-time English champions in all competitions.