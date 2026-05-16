The greatest league win of all time? Better than the Invincibles? Celtic players react to extraordinary Scottish Premiership title triumph

By Oliver Thomas | 16 May 2026 15:59

Celtic are celebrating a record 56th Scottish top-flight title after coming from behind to beat former leaders Hearts in a dramatic final-day clash at Celtic Park on Saturday.

The Hoops initially struggled to break down a defensively robust Hearts backline before falling behind on the stroke of half time when Jam Tarts captain Lawrence Shankland was unmarked at the back post as he headed home from a corner.

Hearts only needed to draw in Glasgow to clinch their first title since 1960, but after Arne Engels restore parity for Celtic from the penalty spot, the hosts took the lead with just three minutes of normal time remaining through Daizen Maeda.

Callum Osmand set up Maeda’s close-range strike before breaking clear in the eighth minute of stoppage time to roll the ball into an empty net, after Hearts goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow had pushed up for a corner.

Riding the wave of Wednesday's chaotic 3-2 win at Motherwell, scoring controversial 99th-minute winning penalty, Celtic marched into Scotland's first winner-takes-all, final-day showdown in 35 years with maximum momentum.

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The Hoops admirably fought back to beat Hearts and win the title in what has been a rollercoaster 2025-26 campaign, with the Hoops weathering the chaos of playing under three different managers.

Brendan Rodgers began the campaign as Celtic boss before resigning in October, but after a successful spell with Martin O’Neill as interim boss, permanent successor Wilfried Nancy was sacked in January after losing six of his eight games at the helm during a dismal 33-day stint.

Brought back by popular demand, O’Neill steadied the ship and has steered Celtic to a fifth successive Premiership title, which also represents the 74-year-old's first as manager of the Hoops since 2003-04.

Johnston: “The greatest league win of all time”

Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston has called for a statute to be built of O’Neill, while he has also boldly labelled the club’s latest title triumph as the ‘greatest ever’.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Johnston said: “There are no words to describe it. What in the world was that? It’s the best feeling ever when you realise you have an empty goal and you are running it in.

“It is the greatest league win of all time and we have won a lot of leagues here! There is something about this club.

“Martin O’Neill is a winner. You’ve got to build him a statue. He just finds a way to win and it has been unbelievable playing for him this year, and I’m just so happy we are able to give him this and then we have a cup final to go for in a week."

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Tierney: “This is the best thing I have ever won”

Fellow defender Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, was part of Celtic’s invincible, treble-winning team in 2016-17 and has now won five Premiership titles in total, but this season’s is his best yet.

“To have a day like this is unbelievable,” said Tierney. “From where we were at some points in the season and the atmosphere everywhere has totally flipped and it is credit to everyone.

“Our captain (Callum McGregor) is brilliant, what he does for us behind the scenes that nobody sees. He has kept this changing room together. I’m so happy for everyone involved but Callum McGregor has earned every bit of this.

“We never give up and I think this team is the most mentally strong I’ve ever been involved in by far. We had everyone coming for us and doubting us, slaughtering us and we are still here.

“This is the best thing I have ever won. During the Invincible treble I don’t know how many weeks before the season had finished and we had won it, this is incredible and this is the one I wanted the most.”

McGregor was almost lost for words when he reacted to Celtic’s title victory, adding: "For the first time ever. I'm speechless! You can see what it means to everyone.

“What a season, down and out, everyone wrote us off and it is only because of what happens inside this building that special things can happen.

"We knew we'd get a chance. We keep going and going. What a special group of people.”

When asked to describe Celtic’s season and title triumph in one word, McGregor said: “Magical!”

© Imago / Action Plus

O’Neill: “Mental courage has carried us over the line”

O’Neill, who won league titles as Celtic manager in 2001, 2002 and 2004, believes that mental courage was a key factor behind his Hoops side coming from behind in this season’s title race to topple Hearts on the final day.

“I had a great team back then. That team won their matches for me and this is exactly what this team has done, they’ve won the games for me,” he told reporters.

“Celtic today, when there is unison in the stadium, it’s rocking. And they never give up. Maybe I did, but they didn’t.

“I’m never sure about momentum because that can change in an instant. People kept saying we had momentum and we were striding hard. If you’d asked me before we played Rangers, would I take it into the final day? I would’ve bitten your arm off.

“So, we did it here. If Hearts had gone and got the result, we couldn’t have done any more. We put our heart and soul into the games.

“We made plenty of mistakes but there is plenty of courage in the team. I’m not talking about physical courage but mental courage which has carried us over the line.”

Celtic will now attempt to finish the season with a domestic double as they prepare to face Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park next Saturday.