Man United confirm fresh Kobbie Mainoo contract as disastrous exit for midfield star is avoided

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 12:17 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 12:19

Manchester United have announced that Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new contract with the 20-time English champions until the summer of 2031.

Mainoo's future at Old Trafford had been in severe doubt under Ruben Amorim, with the former Man United head coach overlooking the England international for starts.

However, the 21-year-old was brought straight back into the starting XI following Amorim's departure, and he has been a vital player for the Red Devils of late.

A new contract until the end of the 2030-31 campaign has now been confirmed.

© Imago / APL

Mainoo signs new Man United contract until June 2031

“Manchester United has always been my home; this special club means everything to my family," Mainoo said in a statement.

“I have grown up seeing the impact that our club has on our city, and I relish the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.

“From The Cliff, to Littleton Road, to Carrington and ultimately Old Trafford, the journey so far has been incredible. I have the privilege of living my dream every single day, with the same relentless desire to succeed here as when I joined my first training session at the age of six.

“We can all feel the momentum building inside the club. I am determined to step up and play my role in helping Manchester United to regularly fight for major trophies in the years ahead.”

Meanwhile, Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox said: “Kobbie is one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world.

“His technical ability, dedicated professionalism and humble personality make him the perfect role model for our young players and a true credit to our outstanding Academy system.

❤️‍? One of our own.



Kobbie Mainoo is here to stay ? pic.twitter.com/GQi2uJaqQG — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 30, 2026

Wilcox brands Mainoo "one of the most naturally gifted young footballers in the world"

“We are delighted that Kobbie has extended his stay here and have full confidence that he will develop into one of the best players in the world, ready to play a pivotal role in a Manchester United team challenging for the biggest honours.”

Mainoo has come up with three assists in 26 appearances for Man United this season, while he is on seven goals and five assists in 98 appearances in all competitions for the club.

The midfielder is set to pass the 100-mark in terms of appearances for Man United this term, while he is now almost certain of a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup due to his recent form.

It would have been an absolute disaster for Man United to lose Mainoo, but the midfielder's unhappiness under Amorim led to him asking to depart on loan last summer and again in January.

Mainoo is the type of player and character that the Red Devils need to build around, and he could become one of the leading midfielders in world football for club and country in the coming years.

The Englishman's previous deal had been due to run until June 2027, and his new contract is believed to have taken his salary up to approximately £150,000 a week.