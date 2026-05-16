Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'discover' Trabzonspor's stance over Andre Onana future

By Ben Sully | 16 May 2026 13:40 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 13:46

Turkish side Trabzonspor are reportedly keen to keep Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana beyond the end of the season.

Man United recruited Senne Lammens last summer after being left unconvinced by Onana as their number one goalkeeper.

The Belgian's arrival paved the way for the Cameroon international to join Trabzonspor on a season-long loan deal.

Onana has gone on to make 32 competitive appearances for the Turkish side, including two Turkish Cup outings.

© Imago / IMAGO / Middle East Images

Trabzonspor keen to retain Onana

The 30-year-old played in a penalty shootout win over Samsunspor and the midweek semi-final victory over Genclerbirligi, helping his side set up a Turkish Cup final showdown with Konyaspor.

Having been impressed by Onana's performances, the Daily Mail are reporting that Trabzonspor want to retain the goalkeeper's services beyond the end of the season.

The report claims that Trabzonspor may struggle to afford a permanent transfer and would likely pursue another loan deal for the 2026-27 campaign.

However, there is a possibility that other clubs could show an interest in the upcoming transfer window to rival Trabzonspor for the Man United shot-stopper.

© Imago

What is Man United's Onana transfer stance?

From Man United's perspective, they have already ruled out the prospect of bringing Onana back into the first-team fold.

The Red Devils will try to sell him this summer, as they look to recoup some of the £47.2m they paid to recruit him from Inter in 2023.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Man United will consider sanctioning another loan move, which is something that may come into play if there is a lack of interest in a permanent transfer.

Onana's significant salary, which is believed to be in the region of £120,000, could be an obstacle to finding a new permanent home this summer.