Xabi Alonso appointed Chelsea manager: Blues 'spoke to two other candidates' before Spaniard's arrival

By Darren Plant | 17 May 2026 12:20

Chelsea allegedly held talks with Frank Lampard before deciding to appoint Xabi Alonso as the club's new manager.

In the hours after Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, reports emerged that former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss Alonso had agreed to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

On Sunday morning, Chelsea formally announced that the ex-Liverpool midfielder had been appointed as the long-term successor to Liam Rosenior.

That is despite previous suggestions that BlueCo were prepared to take until the middle of June to have another head coach or manager in place.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea chiefs "spoke" to two other specific candidates ahead of making their final decision.

© Imago / News Images

Chelsea "spoke" to Lampard

The report alleges that Chelsea legend Lampard was once viewed as a leading contender for the vacant position.

Lampard - already a two-time Chelsea manager - has just guided Coventry City to the Championship title and has started preparing for the Sky Blues' return to the Premier League after a 25-year absence.

While the Englishman's stock has risen over the past 18 months, it would have been deemed a major surprise if he returned to West London at this stage of his career.

Meanwhile, departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is also said to have been in regular dialogue with Chelsea.

At one point earlier this week, it was claimed that he was in direct competition with Spanish compatriot Alonso.

Iraola is also being heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace, who will need to replace Oliver Glasner once he departs Selhurst Park after the Conference League final later this month.

© Imago

Would Lampard have left Coventry for Chelsea?

Given his status as one of the club's greatest players and overall affinity to Chelsea, it is plausible that Lampard would always listen to offers from his former club.

Nevertheless, in this instance, it would have been viewed detrimental to his career having worked so hard to rebuild his reputation at Coventry.

There is genuine love and appreciation for Lampard from the Coventry fanbase, and he will be provided with time and backing at the CBS Arena.

In sharp contrast, a poor start to a third stint at Chelsea could have ended with BlueCo again making a change in the dugout.