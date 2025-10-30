Spurs vs. Chelsea: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Premier League London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

A traditionally chaotic Premier League fixture headlines gameweek 10 of the 2025-26 season, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome London adversaries Chelsea to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Thomas Frank's men hold the standings superiority heading into the all-capital affair, as Spurs currently occupy the bronze medal position in the Premier League table and are six places and three points better off than Enzo Maresca's team.

Tottenham opened up their advantage over the Blues courtesy of a 3-0 beating of Everton last weekend, one day after Chelsea were subjected to a shock 2-1 loss to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.

However, the Club World Cup winners progressed to the EFL Cup quarter-finals thanks to a thrilling 4-3 success over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday, while Tottenham were comprehensively beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Spurs and Chelsea ahead of Saturday's game.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 179

Spurs wins: 56

Draws: 42

Chelsea wins: 81

One week before Christmas Day 1909, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea met in a competitive match for the very first time, a Division One encounter that the Blues edged 2-1 for the first of their 81 wins in this fixture.

The two-time Champions League winners boast the overall bragging rights over Spurs, who have by contrast come up trumps in 56 of their 179 clashes with Chelsea, and the two London rivals have shared the points on 42 occasions.

Always a derby that promises flashpoints and flair, Chelsea most recently triumphed twice in 2024-25, a 1-0 home success in April 2025 after a seven-goal spectacular in December 2024, where Enzo Maresca's men fought back from two goals down and Cole Palmer broke a Premier League penalty record.

It was Chelsea who condemned Ange Postecoglou to his maiden Premier League defeat in the Tottenham chair in November 2023, when ex-Lilywhites manager Mauricio Pochettino masterminded a 4-1 win over nine-man Spurs, who had both Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie dismissed.

A less chaotic affair ensued at Stamford Bridge later that season, as Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson registered in a 2-0 home victory for Chelsea in May 2024, before the March 2025 success earned the Blues their ninth win from their last 11 games against Tottenham.

Spurs' only success in that sequence was a 2-0 home triumph of their own in February 2023, several months on from a ferocious 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge, where Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel's final-whistle fracas told the story of the day.

Frustrations boiling over between Tottenham and Chelsea is nothing new; the unforgettable 'Battle of the Bridge' in 2016 saw the Blues end Spurs' fleeting title chances in a 2-2 stalemate, sparking a massive post-match melee in which Tottenham received a staggering nine yellow cards.

The two London rivals have also clashed in a few high-profile cup contests, notably the 2007-08 EFL Cup final - Tottenham's most recent major trophy win - the 2014-15 showpiece match in the same tournament, which the Blues won, and the 2016-17 FA Cup semi-finals, a 4-2 triumph for Chelsea.

No Chelsea player enjoyed facing Tottenham more than Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who boasts a record 12 goals in this head-to-head, while ex-Spurs winger Cliff Jones and Bobby Smith - who represented both teams - struck 11 each in this particular fixture.

Last 20 meetings

Apr 3, 2025: Chelsea 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2024: Spurs 3-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 02, 2024: Chelsea 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2023: Spurs 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2023: Spurs 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 12, 2022: Spurs 0-1 Chelsea (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 05, 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Spurs (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Sep 19, 2021: Spurs 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2021: Spurs 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2020: Chelsea 0-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 29, 2020: Spurs 1-1 Chelsea (EFL Cup Fourth Round)

Feb 22, 2020: Chelsea 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2019: Spurs 0-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 27, 2019: Chelsea 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 24, 2019: Chelsea 2-1 Spurs (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Jan 08, 2019: Spurs 1-0 Chelsea (EFL Cup Semi-Finals)

Nov 24, 2018: Spurs 3-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 01, 2018: Chelsea 1-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 3, 2025: Chelsea 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 08, 2024: Spurs 3-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

May 02, 2024: Chelsea 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2023: Spurs 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2023: Spurs 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Aug 14, 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2021: Spurs 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2021: Spurs 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2020: Chelsea 0-0 Spurs (Premier League)