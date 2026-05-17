Newcastle vs. West Ham confirmed starting lineups: Anthony Gordon decision made amid transfer rumours as Trippier, Wilson start

By Oliver Thomas | 17 May 2026 16:18 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 16:36

Anthony Gordon has been left out of Newcastle United’s starting lineup for this evening’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old is believed to be open to a new challenge and an agreement in principle said to have been reached for him join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich this summer.

Head coach Eddie Howe, who hinted at his pre-match press conference that Gordon could be heading for the exit door, has named the England international on the bench for the third successive game.

A total of three changes have been made to the team that drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest last weekend, with Kieran Trippier, Jacob Ramsey and Harvey Barnes all coming in for Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy and Joelinton, the latter of whom is ruled out though injury.

Right-back Trippier will start his final home game as a Newcastle player before leaving in the summer, joining Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall in a four-man defence.

While Barnes could begin on the right flank, Ramsey may be tasked with operating as a left-sided midfielder as Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali link up in centre-midfield, while Nick Woltemade starts in an advanced central role behind Will Osula up front.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Wilson returns to West Ham XI to face former club

As for West Ham, head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has made just one change to the side that lost 1-0 to leaders Arsenal at the London Stadium last weekend.

Former Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been recalled at the expense of Valentin Castellanos and will start up front for the Hammers, with captain Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville providing support in attack.

West Ham are expected to stick with a five-at-the-back system, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El Hadji Malick Diouf operating as wing-backs, while Axel Disasi, Jean-Clair Todibo and Konstantinos Mavropanos all retain their places at the heart of defence.

Tomas Soucek has scored five goals against Newcastle, his highest tally against any English club, and he will continue in centre-midfield alongside in-demand Mateus Fernandes.

Newcastle United starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey; Osula

Subs: Ramsdale, Wissa, Gordon, Elanga, J. Murphy, Willock, Burn, A. Murphy, Neave

West Ham United starting lineup: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Todibo, Diouf; Fernandes, Soucek; Bowen, Summerville; Wilson

Subs: Areola, Walker-Peters, Scarles, Kilman, Potts, Magassa, Kanté, Pablo, Castellanos