Newcastle transfer news: Kieran Trippier confirms summer exit as Eddie Howe issues statement

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Apr 2026 12:33

Kieran Trippier has announced that he will be leaving Newcastle United when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old right-back joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid in January 2022, and his arrival signalled a significant change at St James’ Park shortly after the arrival of their Saudi-backed owners.

Newcastle rapidly transformed from a relegation-threatened side into one competing in the Champions League following the arrival of Trippier, who has made a huge contribution on and off the pitch in four-and-a-half years at the club.

Across all competitions, Trippier has made 157 appearances for Newcastle and was a key member of the team that beat Liverpool 2-1 in the 2025 EFL Cup final, lifting the club's first domestic trophy in 70 years.

Ahead of Newcastle’s final seven Premier League fixtures of this season, Trippier has said that “the time has come” for him to confirm his departure in the summer.

Trippier reflects on “amazing journey” after confirming Newcastle exit

Thank you, Tripps ??



After four and a half years of incredible service to Newcastle United, we can confirm that Kieran Trippier will leave the club this summer when his contract expires.



Kieran arrived in January 2022 with the club in the relegation zone and played a crucial… pic.twitter.com/Qp36O3BZKd — Newcastle United (@NUFC) April 4, 2026

A statement from Trippier on Newcastle’s official website read: "The time has come to leave this amazing club after four-and-a-half years. This is where I have felt most at home. It's emotional, and I'm really going to miss it.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the supporters for all the support through the good and the bad times. You've always supported me, always stood by me.

"To my teammates, it's going to be emotional. It's been an amazing journey with you guys. I'm going to miss you all, but to win a trophy with you guys was really, really special - the best of my career.

"And to the manager, Eddie Howe, all the coaching staff and the team behind the scenes, a massive thank you. The gaffer had the trust - twice - to sign me, gave me the opportunity to represent and captain this great club and most importantly, we managed to win a trophy. I'm going to miss everyone at the club. Thank you."

On Trippier’s exit and contribution to Newcastle, Howe added: "Kieran has been magnificent for us on and off the pitch. From the moment he walked through the door, he has helped to drive standards that have changed the club's trajectory.

"His performances on the pitch have been to the highest level. Building strong partnerships with the players around him. His outstanding technical ability helped elevate the team and his strong crossing ability helped create many goals and chances for his teammates.

© Imago

Howe: ‘Trippier helped drive standards that have changed the club's trajectory’

"His leadership skills have been invaluable. In difficult moments his experience has proved calming and his drive and will to win has inspired the players to keep pushing forward.

"While we'll be saying goodbye to Kieran shortly, we also know we have a lot left to play for this season, and I know a player of Kieran's character will be giving absolutely everything to end his time here on a high."

Ross Wilson, Newcastle United's sporting director, continued: "Kieran should be so proud of the contribution he has made to Newcastle United's progress over the last four-and-a-half years.

"I've admired Kieran from a distance for many years, and seeing him up close in recent months has only reinforced the impact he has as a leader, both in the dressing room and on the pitch.

"When the time comes, Kieran will leave with the respect and gratitude of everyone connected with Newcastle United. We wish him every success in whatever comes next."

Newcastle’s final home game of the season is against West Ham United on May 17 when the Toon Army can give Trippier an emotional send-off, before he plays his final match for the club - if fit - away against Fulham on May 24.

Trippier is hoping to end his spell at Newcastle on a high by helping the club secure some form of European football; Howe’s side currently sit 12th in the Premier League table, six points behind the top six and four points adrift of Brentford in seventh spot.