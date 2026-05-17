Man United transfer news: Third summer exit confirmed after Casemiro farewell, £38m boost

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 23:17 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 23:18

Manchester United have confirmed that injury-plagued left-back Tyrell Malacia will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

The 26-year-old was an unused substitute as the Red Devils bested Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their final Premier League home game of the season - a familiar story for Malacia this term.

The Dutchman has played just seven minutes via two substitute appearances in this season's Premier League - both of which came against Newcastle United - while also playing twice for the Under-21s.

Malacia's deal runs out on June 30, and the defender was never in line for an extension given his standing in the squad and serious fitness issues.

Malacia is currently behind Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu for the left-back spot, and Man Utd announced the Dutchman's inevitable departure on their website on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia to leave Man United at end of contract this summer

© Imago

The former Feyenoord man was given a brief tribute by head coach Michael Carrick, who urged the crowd to rally behind Malacia when speaking on the mic on the Old Trafford pitch.

"There's Tyrell, who I spoke to the boys about before kick-off," Carrick said. "He's been through a tough time due to injuries. I encourage you to show him your support."

Malacia was Erik ten Hag's first signing at Man United in the summer of 2022, when the full-back joined in a £13.1m deal from Feyenoord, but he has been limited to just 49 appearances for the club over the past four seasons.

Malacia was sidelined for a whopping 500 days with a knee injury between July 2023 and November 2024, after which he spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, playing 11 times for the Dutch giants.

Two Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in a summer deal for Malacia, who has failed to register a single goal or assist during his time at Man United.

Who else is leaving Man United this summer?

© Imago / Fotoagenzia

With Malacia confirmed to be heading for the exit door, three survivors from the Ten Hag era are officially on the way out, as Casemiro and Rasmus Hojlund will soon be ex-Man United players.

The former's departure was decided months ago, although his return to form under Carrick led to brief suggestions that the club could perform a U-turn and offer him a short-term extension.

However, those rumours never materialised into concrete negotiations, and Casemiro will make his final appearance for Man Utd against Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend.

Meanwhile, Hojlund has already played his last game for the Red Devils, as Napoli's qualification for the Champions League on Sunday triggered their £38m obligation to make his loan move permanent.

Hojlund leaves Man United having scored 26 goals in 95 matches for the English giants - an average of 0.27 per game - while he has netted 15 goals in 43 Napoli appearances, at a rate of 0.35 per match.