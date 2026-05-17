Arsenal can extend two all-time records in Burnley match as Viktor Gyokeres chases Thierry Henry

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 21:38

Arsenal will have the chance to extend two all-time Premier League records when they host Burnley in Monday's final home fixture of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's men know that a win in gameweek 37 could be a title-clinching one, as it would move them five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with one game remaining.

If the Gunners overcome Burnley and the Sky Blues then fail to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday evening, Arsenal will be crowned champions ahead of their final fixture of the season against Crystal Palace.

While Arsenal cannot control what happens at the Vitality Stadium, the form book and the history books suggest that they will do what they have to do against an already-relegated Burnley side.

Arsenal do not boast an impeccable Premier League record against Burnley, winning 14 of their 19 matches while suffering one loss at the Emirates in 2020, but they have remarkably never conceded more than one goal against the Clarets in the competition.

Arsenal aiming to extend two Premier League records in Burnley clash

© Iconsport / PA Images

To date, no team has ever faced a specific opponent on more occasions in the Premier League without conceding 2+ goals in one game, and Arsenal have let in just nine in total against Monday's visitors in the competition.

Furthermore, Arsenal have faced an already-relegated team in the Premier League 10 times since the tournament's inception, and the Gunners have prevailed on all 10 occasions.

That statistic is another all-time Premier League best, as no side boasts a better 100% record against Championship-bound teams; Arsenal's last such victory came at Southampton on the final day of last season.

Not only can Arsenal extend two league records, they can also equal one of their own, as they have earned 16 Premier League victories with clean sheets this season - one shy of their all-time best of 17 in 2023-24.

Promoted teams unsurprisingly struggle to match up to the leaders too, as since a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United in 2010, Arsenal have gone unbeaten in 44 consecutive Premier League home games against clubs who competed in the Championship the season before.

The Gunners have also triumphed in each of their last 15 such matches - scoring 43 goals and conceding just nine in that time - easily overcoming Leeds United (5-0) and Sunderland (3-0) at the Emirates this season.

Viktor Gyokeres can join Thierry Henry in exclusive Arsenal goalscoring club

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres scored twice in both of those fixtures, representing four of the nine Premier League goals the Swede has scored in home matches this season.

Should Gyokeres also find the back of the net on Monday night, he would become just the fourth Arsenal player to score 10+ home goals in their inaugural Premier League season with the Gunners.

Thierry Henry was the first to achieve that feat, netting 11 at Highbury in 1999-00, while Olivier Giroud struck 10 at the Emirates in 2012-13 and Alexandre Lacazette tallied 11 home goals in 2017-18.

Gyokeres would then be expected to lead the line for Arsenal in the Champions League final, which Arteta's side may have just been handed a huge injury boost for.