Premier League Gameweek 37
Arsenal
May 18, 2026 8.00pm
Emirates Stadium
Burnley

Team News: Arsenal vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Arsenal vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Potentially just one game away from Premier League supremacy, Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates on Monday for their final home game of the 2025-26 season.

The Gunners are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and will be crowned champions on Tuesday if they defeat the Clarets and the Citizens fail to beat Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Arsenal and Burnley.

ARSENAL vs. BURNLEY

 
 

ARSENAL

Out: Ben White (knee), Jurrien Timber (groin), Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: Hannibal Mejbri (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming

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