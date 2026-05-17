Team News: Arsenal vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 17 May 2026 20:00

Potentially just one game away from Premier League supremacy, Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates on Monday for their final home game of the 2025-26 season.

The Gunners are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and will be crowned champions on Tuesday if they defeat the Clarets and the Citizens fail to beat Bournemouth.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Arsenal and Burnley.

ARSENAL

Out: Ben White (knee), Jurrien Timber (groin), Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Riccardo Calafiori (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard; Gyokeres

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Josh Cullen (knee)

Doubtful: Hannibal Mejbri (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming