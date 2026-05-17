Preview: Westerlo vs Standard Liege - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 17 May 2026 17:25 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 17:54

Standard Liege will be looking to pick up an important win when they travel to Het Kuipje to face Westerlo on Tuesday.

The visitors currently sit second in the Europe playoffs in the Belgian Pro League, while the hosts are one point behind them in third.

Match preview

Westerlo are one of four teams still in with a chance of winning the Europe playoffs and qualifying for the European competition playoff.

With just two games left to play, a win over Standard Liege would come as a huge boost to their chances, although they will still need current leaders Genk to slip up as well.

Issame Charai's side have picked up four wins, one draw and three defeats in the playoffs so far and beat Royal Charleroi 1-0 in their most recent game on Saturday.

Midfielder Arthur Piedfort scored the only goal of the game as Westerlo bounced back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Genk a week earlier.

Westerlo also have an impressive recent record against Standard Liege, having only suffered one defeat in their last 13 meetings across all competitions.

© Iconsport / Belga

Standard Liege are also hoping to qualify for the European competition playoff and are unbeaten in their last four games.

Vincent Euvrard's side drew 0-0 with Genk on Saturday, a result that ended a two-match winning streak but also marked their second clean sheet in three fixtures.

Standard Liege do have an impressive away record so far this season and are unbeaten in their last seven games away from home, winning three of their last four on the road and scoring 11 goals along the way.

In fact, their last away match saw them thump Royal Antwerp 5-0 with Rafiki Said netting a brace and Yuto Tsunashima, Timothe Nkada and David Bates also scoring.

Westerlo Belgian Pro League form:

L W L D L W

Standard Liege Belgian Pro League form:

W L D W W D

Team News

© Imago

Westerlo are unlikely to make many changes, with goalscorer Piedfort set to continue alongside Dogucan Haspolat in midfield.

Top scorer Nacho Ferri will continue to lead the line, with support from Shunsuke Saito and Josimar Alcocer out wide.

Standard Liege are also expected to stick with the same team that drew with Genk, with Dennis Eckert Ayensa set to start up front.

Henry Lawrence, Ibe Hautekiet and David Bates are expected to line up in a back three.

Westerlo possible starting lineup:

Jungdal; Reynolds, Kimura, Bayram, Mbamba; Haspolat, Piedfort; Saito, Sakamoto, Alcocer; Ferri

Standard Liege possible starting lineup:

Epolo; Lawrence, Hautekiet, Bates; Fossey, Karamoko, Ilaimaharitra, Mortensen; Said, Abid; Eckert Ayensa

We say: Westerlo 0-1 Standard Liege

Standard Liege are the in-form side and we are backing them to pick up all three points, despite their poor record against Westerlo.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.