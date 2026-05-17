Saturday's Premier League results and roundup: Sunderland boost European hopes as Brentford, Everton, Brighton, Fulham drop points

By Ellis Stevens | 17 May 2026 17:13 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 17:15

The Premier League's penultimate matchday delivered an exciting schedule of fixtures on Sunday afternoon, with all four matches carrying major stakes in the ongoing race for European qualification.

Sunderland's ambitions were boosted with a win against Everton, while the Toffees, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham all dropped points in the race for Europe.

Brentford 2-2 Crystal Palace: Bees drop points in race for Europe

Brentford dropped points in the battle for European qualification on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with Crystal Palace at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Although the Bees remain eighth in the table, with other teams failing to capitalise, Keith Andrews' side fail to strengthen their position in the European places.

Brentford now head into their final-day meeting with Liverpool at Anfield holding just a point lead over ninth-placed Sunderland, while Chelsea could also move above before the last day of the season with a win on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, despite their full focus being on the upcoming Conference League final, remain without a Premier League win in their last six matches.

Ismaila Sarr gave the Eagles an early lead from the penalty spot, drawing the foul by Caoimhin Kelleher before calmly converting past the goalkeeper in the sixth minute.

Crystal Palace twice came close to extending their lead as Sarr and Jorgen Strand Larsen struck the woodwork, and their luck continued to run dry when Jaydee Canvot's header deflected off Dango Ouattara and into the net, equalising the game just before the break.

The Eagles' luck did eventually return just after the restart, with Adam Wharton's strike squirming under Kelleher and into the back of the net, restoring Crystal Palace's lead and marking the midfielder's first goal for the club.

However, one final twist in the tale saw Ouattara equalise in the 88th-minute with a towering header at the back post, sealing the 2-2 draw at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Everton 1-3 Sunderland: Everton's European dreams dented

Everton's European dreams were dealt a major blow on Sunday as Sunderland escaped the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 3-1 win.

Defeat for Everton means they remain two points behind eighth-placed Brentford, with their hopes of qualifying for Europe largely out of their hands - although a win will still be required on the final day for any chance.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats climb to ninth in the standings and just one point behind eighth-placed Sunderland ahead of the final day, when they will welcome Chelsea to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland found themselves behind at the break after Merlin Rohl's effort deflected into the near corner, but Regis Le Bris' side turned the game around in the second half.

Brian Brobbey demonstrated his superb physicality as he capitalised on Jake O'Brien's loose touch to equalise just before the hour mark, before Chris Rigg fantastically set up Le Fee to tuck home with under 10 minutes to play.

Wilson Isidor ended any doubt of a Sunderland victory 10 minutes later, slotting into the corner in the 91st-minute to ensure the Black Cats left the Hill Dickinson with three points secured.

Leeds United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Brighton heartbreak as Leeds win late

Leeds United snatched a late 1-0 victory at Elland Road, breaking Brighton & Hove Albion hearts.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin dramatically netted a 96th-minute winner to hand Leeds three points in their final home game of the campaign, dealing a huge blow to Brighton's European ambitions.

The Seagulls are now unable to reach the Champions League places, while their grip over a European spot has loosened, with only a narrow two-point lead over ninth-placed Sunderland before the final day of the season.

Defeat leaves Brighton seventh in the table with 53 points, one above Brentford and two above Sunderland, while Chelsea could also close the gap to just one point with a victory in their fixture on Tuesday night.

A hard-fought affair at Elland Road saw both goalkeepers make several super saves, but the match eventually delivered its only goal of the game in the 96th-minute.

Calvert-Lewin pounced on Jan Paul van Hecke's poor back pass, rounding Bart Verbruggen and slotting into the empty net to snatch a late win in their last home game of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Fulham: Fulham fail to strengthen European charge

Antonee Robinson scores as cool as you like from the spot! ? pic.twitter.com/ZAjZvxFbmd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 17, 2026

Fulham failed to strengthen their push for European qualification, dropping points in a 1-1 draw with relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium.

The Cottagers remain 12th in the standings and trail eighth-placed Brentford by three points going into the last day of the season, leaving them with a slim chance of securing European football on matchday 38.

Wolverhampton Wanderers took the lead in the match thanks to Matheus Mane's thunderous finish into the top corner after 25 minutes, but the attacker quickly went from hero to zero just before the break.

Mane's late challenge on Timothy Castagne handed Fulham a penalty, which unlikely taker Antonee Robinson stepped up and brilliantly placed home to equalise.

Despite pushing for a winner throughout the second half, Wolves came closest to netting a second when Adam Armstrong's chip struck the post, but neither side were ultimately able to find the net as the game ended all square.