Premier League Gameweek 37
Brentford
May 17, 2026 3.00pm
Gtech Community Stadium
Crystal Palace

Team News: Brentford vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Brentford vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Brentford will aim to get the better of visitors Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday in a bid to boost their European hopes.

The hosts are eighth with 51 points and they still have a slim chance of Champions League footall, whereas Crystal Palace are down in 14th with 44 points after 36 matchweeks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Brentford and Crystal Palace.

BRENTFORD vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Rico Henry (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Borna Sosa (unspecified), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring)

Doubtful: Cheick Doucoure (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino

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