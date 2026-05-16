Team News: Brentford vs. Crystal Palace injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Lewis Nolan | 16 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 15:00

Brentford will aim to get the better of visitors Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday in a bid to boost their European hopes.

The hosts are eighth with 51 points and they still have a slim chance of Champions League footall, whereas Crystal Palace are down in 14th with 44 points after 36 matchweeks.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Brentford and Crystal Palace.

BRENTFORD

Out: Fabio Carvalho (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Rico Henry (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Borna Sosa (unspecified), Eddie Nketiah (hamstring)

Doubtful: Cheick Doucoure (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Pino